Vehicle To Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market To Accumulate Earnings Totaling USD 24 Billion In The Forecast Period

Market Overview

The wave of change in automobile technology is expected to play a vital role in the evolution of the vehicle to vehicle communication market 2020. The information and communication technology industry reports are put forth by Market Research Future, which focuses on market options for growth. The market is poised to attract earnings worth USD 24 Billion while expanding at 6% of CAGR in the coming period.

The rise in partnership between industry counterparts is estimated to play a major role in the expansion of the market for vehicle to vehicle communication. The upsurge in investment inflow in the market is projected to create a favorable backdrop for the development of the vehicle to vehicle communication market in the approaching period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation overview of the vehicle to vehicle communication market has been conducted on the basis of type, technology, and application. Based on the type, the vehicle to vehicle communication market has been segmented into aftermarket devices, OEM devices and infrastructure based devices. On the basis of region, the vehicle to vehicle communication market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and other regions in the world. Based on the application, the vehicle to vehicle communication market has been segmented into intelligent transport management systems, traffic management system, and grouptalk service among others. On the basis of technology, the vehicle to vehicle communication market has been segmented into smart sensors, big data analytics, cloud computing, and others.

Key Players

The well-known contenders in Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market are Daimler AG (Germany), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Volkswagen (Germany), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Audi (Germany), General Motors (U.S.), Volvo Cars (Sweden), Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K.), AutoTalks Ltd (Israel), BMW (Germany), among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional scrutiny of the vehicle to vehicle communication market encompasses regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and other regions of the world. As per the report, it has been perceived that the North American region is evaluated to be in control for the principal portion of the market, while the European region is projected to develop at a rapid rate in the forecast period. The development in the North American region in the vehicle to vehicle communication market is because of the technical improvements and growing knowledge about road safety in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The admission to the distinguished target markets is projected to permit the market competitors to advance the impulse essential for victory in the estimated period. The market is expected to draw in the current developments in the market. The contenders in the market are also backing the development of the global market but investing in the enhancement of products. The government policies are expected to create an atmosphere of fruitful progress in the forecast period. The appropriate understanding of consumer needs is expected to allow the market players to harness market demands effectively. The creation of better raw material sources is predicted to improve sales and overall consumer satisfaction in the market. The foresight of market shareholders is anticipated to improve upon the growth indicators for the market. The augmentation in production prospective is estimated to generate an upgraded product range in the global market.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2020 Tata Elxsi, the subsidiary division of the Tata Group, a multinational conglomerate lately declared that it would employ IOTA (MIOTA) over Ethereum (ETH) for scalable, devolved vehicle-to-vehicle communication. Tata Elxsi selected IOTA as opposed to Ethereum due to the scalability challenges that the latter would present. Tata Elxsi plans to alleviate such threats by applying distributed ledger technology (DLT) always to record signals from vehicle-to-vehicle in an absolute distributed ledger.

