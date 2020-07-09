Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Report Analysis, Share, Growth Drivers, Challenges, And Investment Opportunities – Forecast 2024

The Airport Ground Support Equipment market projected to register a CAGR around 12% from 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights:

Airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) is found in terminal areas of an airport. This equipment will supportthe aircraft maintenance and service between the flight’s stoppages. It involves the applications such as aircraft handling, passenger handling, and cargo handling. The factors driving the growth of the airport ground support equipment market include increasing air passengers, freight traffic, warehouse operations at airports, and number of airport expansions. However, there are some shortcomings in the airport ground support equipment, such as high maintenance cost and high cost involved in the replacement of ground support equipment. The market for airport ground support equipment is estimated to witness 12% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. In the North American, the increased demand for electric and hybrid ground support equipment at the airport has bolster their presence in the market. In Asia Pacific, high investments in airport infrastructure and the growing demand for GSE to cater the increasing air passenger traffic in developing countries such as India and China will expected to boost their presence in the market. There were a number of contracts that fueled the market growth. Teleflex Lionel-Dupont Group signed a contract with KLM to supply full electric fleet loader in the year 2017. Similarly, in the year 2017, JBT Corporation acquired Aircraft Maintenance Support Services Ltd (AMSS), to expand their presence in the equipment maintenance market.

The scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Airport Ground Support Equipment Market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the airport ground support equipment market by its type, equipment, application, end user, and region.

Key Players

The key players in airport ground support equipment market are Teleflex Lionel-Dupont Group (France), JBT Corporation (U.S.), Tug Technologies Corporation (U.S.), AMSS GSE (U.K), Tronair Inc. (U.S.), Mallaghan Engineering Ltd. (U.K), Mulag Fahrzeugwerk GmbH (Germany), Shenzhen Cimc-Tianda Airport Support Co. Ltd. (China), Gate GSE (Belgium), and Avia Equipment Pte Ltd (Singapore).

