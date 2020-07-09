Electronically Scanned Array Industry Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2023

Electronically Scanned Array Industry Competitive Landscape:

Companies to show keen interest in the global Electronically Scanned Array Industry are Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Leonardo-Finmeccanica (Italy), Raytheon (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Thales Group (France), Toshiba (Japan), RADA Electronic Industries (Israel), and Defence Research and Development Organization (India), among others. These companies are employing their own strategic moves that often include product launch, merger, acquisition, innovation, and others. At the same time, MRFR enlisted these companies for better profiling of recent moves to understand flows of trends.

In June 2019, Embraer Defense & Security and ELTA Systems Ltd (ELTA), announced the launch of P600 AEW (Airborne Early Warning). The technology is expected to cater to the high-level of intelligence introduced and is a significant addition to the global electronically scanned array market.

Electronically Scanned Array Industry Overview:

Electronically scanned array system is a cluster of antennas that can direct resultant radio beam in different directions without physically altering the position of any antenna associated with the system. This can resist jamming and is reliable. The global electronically scanned array systems market is all set to acquire a valuation of USD 8,275 million by 2023with a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR), in their recent report on the global electronically scanned array systems market revealed the possibilities of higher market growth if the influx of the investment remains the same or increases.

Factors such as the increasing investment in research and development, government support via allotment of substantial amount for the defense budget, technological upgradation of military forces, and others are expected to boost the global electronically scanned array systems market dynamics. However, this revamping of the existing technology is time consuming, which can deter the market growth in the coming years.

Electronically Scanned Array Industry Segmentation:

MRFR, in their deep-diving effort to gain insights regarding the global electrically scanned array market, segmented it by type, range, and end-use. The segmentation relies heavily on facts and figures based on the volume-wise and value-wise collected data.

Based on the type, the global Electronically Scanned Array Industry includes active and passive electrically scanned arrays. The active electrically scanned arrays segment has the superiority and is likely to contribute the most during the forecast period. However, passive electrically scanned arrays are expected to deliver faster CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the range, the global electrically scanned array market comprises short, medium, and long. The long-range electrically scanned arrays segment is at the helm of the global market, however, the demand for medium-range electrically scanned arrays is likely to surpass others during the forecast period.

Based on the end use, the global Electronically Scanned Array Industry consists airborne, naval, and land. The airborne electrically scanned array systems segment has the maximum market dominance and is expected to retain this position during the forecast period. However, land-based use of electrically scanned arrays is deemed to outdo its competitors during the forecast period.

Electronically Scanned Array Industry Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America are five major regions that have been included in the region-specific analysis of the global electrically scanned array market.

North America has the global leadership position. This is due to their extraordinary performance in terms of generating revenue for the Electronically Scanned Array Industry. The other factor that is improving the market value is the presence of the US, a country that is spending substantial amounts to revamp and modernize their existing sectors and technology. Major upgradation in the military technology and investment for researches are expected to provide a favorable result for the global market.

The APAC market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in the sector to boost their defense infrastructure and strengthen their arsenal. The regional market is witnessing substantial rise in the market due to rising territorial conflicts and other disputes. India, China, and Pakistan are having constant tussle among them regarding various issues. On the other hand, conflict amidst China and others over the South China Sea can be considered a huge traction provider.

