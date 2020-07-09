Fitness Tracker Market To Gain Traction In The Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

Fitness Tracker Market-Overview

The demand for high-end technology solutions is predicted to enhance the growth rate for the fitness tracker market in 2020. The consumer electronic devices reports are produced by Market Research Future, which features market options for expansion. A USD 15.88 billion income is predicted by the end of 2023 with the support of a 13.02% CAGR.

The demand for a healthy lifestyle has been steadily rising in the global population, and this factor is estimated to enhance the fitness tracker market share. The user-friendly nature of the devices is estimated to further enhance the fitness tracker market size in the upcoming period.

Key Players

The leading companies in the fitness tracker market are Casio, Polar, Fitbit, Samsung, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearable, Inc., Garmin, Suunto, Jawbone, Apple Inc., Xiaomi and Nokia among others.

Segmental Analysis

The regional assessment of the fitness tracker market is conducted on the basis of wearing type, sales channel, age group, product type, application, and end-users. Based on the age group, the market of fitness tracker has been divided into children’s fitness tracker and adult’s fitness tracker. The segmentation on the basis of wearing types in the fitness tracker market consists of legwear, handwear, headwear, and others. On the basis of the sales channel, the market of fitness tracker has been divided into retail sales and online sales. On the basis of product types, the market of fitness tracker has been segmented into smartwatches, activity monitors, and smart clothing. The application-based segmentation of the fitness tracker market consists of sleep measurement tracking, running, heart rate tracking, glucose measurement tracking, and sports, cycling tracking. On the basis of end-users, the market of fitness tracker has been segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers, sports, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional review of the Fitness Tracker Market includes regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the regions in the world. The North American regional market directs the foremost share in the fitness tracker market due to the effortless adoption of technologically cutting-edge devices and the incidence of a huge pool of health-conscious residents in this region. The incidence of primary producers of fitness trackers is also supporting the evolution of the fitness tracker market in this region. The European region is predicted to cast substantial progress in the fitness tracker market due to the elevated demand for fitness trackers from sports aficionados and amplified implementation of state-of-the-art technologies in this region. The Asia Pacific regional market is forecasted to grow at a striking development rate in the fitness tracker market owing to the collective awareness concerning the fitness trackers and the accessibility to low-priced products in emerging economies such as India and China.

Competitive Analysis

The market is also expected to emphasize on innovation to amplify the development scope in the global market. The need to integrate is projected to become even more prominent in the market in the upcoming period. The market is in a stage that requires careful and strategic planning to ensure that the growth achieved thus far is not compromised. The market is expected to revitalize its options for development as it overcomes this period of uncertainty in a careful and calibrated manner, the enhancement of the supply chains is estimated to focus on the incorporation of robotic assets so as to broaden the scope of supply that can be expected from the market on the whole. The competition in the market is estimated to be focused on mitigating the effect of external forces rather than exclusively dealing with internal competition. The government role is estimated to be pronounced in the near term as their backing is essential to get the growth of regional markets on track.

