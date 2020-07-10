Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Overview, Business Dynamics and Forecast to 2026

Market Highlights:

Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers have been growing at a rapid pace over the last few years. The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is rapidly booming due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, technological advancements, and high specificity provided by chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers. However, the scarcity of skilled labor/healthcare professionals and stringent regulatory policies are hampering the growth of the market. Likewise, entry of market players in developing economies is likely to pose an opportunity for global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market.

Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 8,205.22 Million till 2026

Key Players:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Mindray (China), Fujirebio (Japan), Autobio (China), Siemens AG Healthcare (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), DiaSorin SpA (Italy), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), and Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

Segment Analysis:

The Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market is segmented into Type, Product, Application, and End User. By type, the market has been segmented into high throughput, medium-throughput, and low throughput. Based on the product, the market has been segmented into reagents, analyzers, and consumables. The reagents are further classified into luminophore markers and enzymatic markers. By product, the analyzers are classified into automated and semi-automated. Based on the application, the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market has been categorized as hepatitis and retroviruses, oncology & endocrinology, cardiac markers, infectious disease, bone and mineral disorders, auto-immune diseases, allergy, GI stool testing, drug discovery and development, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising expenses in research and development by healthcare institutions and government bodies.

The European market holds the second-largest position in the global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market. Factors attributing to the growth of the market include increasing access to advanced treatment facilities, rising government initiatives to promote research to find a cure for chronic diseases, and high healthcare expenditure.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to the huge patient pool of chronic diseases, government initiatives of healthcare reform, and the presence of economically developing countries such as India and China.

The chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market in the Middle East & Africa accounts for the least market share due to the adequate healthcare infrastructure support accounted for a relatively smaller market share in 2018.

