Shiitake Mushroom Market Demand, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Business Opportunity, Forecast to 2024

Shiitake Mushroom Market Scenario

Shiitake, a mushroom species is the third-largest consumed mushroom across the globe after button and oyster mushroom. Shiitake mushrooms are indigenous to Japan, and they are rich in nutrients. They also reportedly have immunity enhancing properties and anti-viral properties. Shiitake mushrooms could be explored to extract proteins and vitamins, which could be marketed in condensed form.

The market is getting enriched with new vegan products. This, as a result, is driving the growth of the Shiitake Mushroom Market. According to an eminent research firm – Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Shiitake Mushroom Market Demand is expected to garner significant accruals by 2024. MRFR also claims that it could register a substantial CAGR throughout the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Major Players:

Players leading the Shiitake Mushroom Market include Banken Champignons (Netherlands), Bonduelle SA (France), Oyster Island Mushrooms LLC (US), Modern Mushroom Farms INC. (US), Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. (US), Brewer’s Mushrooms (US), Rocky Bottom Mushrooms LLC (US), White Mountain Mushrooms, LLC. (US), Hirano Mushroom LLC (Republic of Kosovo), Highveld Mushrooms (South Africa), Rain Forest Mushrooms (US), Agro Dutch Industries Ltd. (India), Mitoku Company, Ltd. (Japan), Mycopolitan Mushroom Company (US), and Meadow Mushrooms Ltd (New Zealand), among others.

Industry Advancements/Related News

August 08, 2019 —- Gaia Herbs (North America), a leading herbal brand, introduced three new mushrooms & herbs powder blends to provide a convenient and delicious way for people to nourish their bodies. The new mushrooms & herbs powder blends are developed utilizing the symbiotic relationship between plants & mushrooms and the wisdom of nature to create synergistic blends that support cognitive, energy, and immune health.

Shiitake Mushroom Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global Shiitake Mushroom Market, accounting for the largest production as well as consumption of these mushrooms. The APAC has been witnessing a remarkable growth over the past few years, heading with the changing food consumption pattern in the region.

The Shiitake Mushroom Market in the European region holds a substantial market share, globally. Europe accounts for the second-largest producer of shiitake mushroom due to the rising cultivation of fiber-rich food commodities in the countries across the region. Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands are top shiitake producing countries and major importers of edible mushrooms.

For More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/shiitake-mushroom-market-4731

Global Shiitake Mushroom Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the Shiitake Mushroom Market appears to be fragmented with low entry barriers and rising competition. Several large and small-scale players, alongside, the new entrants, form a competitive landscape. New players and online players are challenging well-established retailers and manufacturers. Also, the proliferation of a wide range of products, primarily via online platforms, is challenging these leading players further. Many producers and retailers continue to expand through mergers & acquisitions and collaborations strategies to gain a substantially larger share in the marketplace.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.