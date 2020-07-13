Hybrid Seeds Market Trends, Analysis, Share, Growth, Revenue, Overview, Forecast To 2023

Hybrid Seeds Market Overview

Hybrid seeds Market are generated using traditional breeding methods where two compatible plants with different origin are crossbred to create a new plant. The associated benefit such as insecticide resistance and disease resistance has allowed high adoption among farmers towards the use of hybrid seeds.

Certified Hybrid Seeds Market Trends are more reliable than conventional ones and contribute towards more profits. The main notion of hybrid seeds is to decrease the cost & quantity of inputs required to grow the crop and modify basic agronomic properties. Crops produced from hybrid seeds are largely beneficial for primary producers owing to important agronomic characteristics such as herbicide tolerance, pest & disease resistance, and insect resistance. However, heavy expenses incurred on initial breeding of hybrid seeds are considered to be a major challenge to this market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 9.6% of hybrid seeds market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Downstream Analysis

Hybrid seeds are segmented based on crop type, which includes cereals & pulses, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds, and others. Among all, the fruits & vegetables segment is dominating owing to increased demand for various types of fruit & vegetable seeds.

Hybrid seeds are segmented on the basis of seed treatment, which includes treated, and untreated. Among both, untreated hybrid seed is dominating in this segment.

Hybrid seeds are segmented based on distribution channel, which includes direct to farmers, through cooperative, and through mediators. Among all, direct to the farmers distribution channel is dominating the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in Hybrid Seeds Market

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Monsanto Company (U.S.)

Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Advanta Limited (India)

Land O Lakes Inc. (U.S.)

Takii & Co.,Ltd. (Japan)

Biostadt India Limited (India)

Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd (China) and

Henan Goldoctor Seeds Co. Ltd. (China)

Regional Analysis

The global hybrid seeds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global hybrid seeds market. North America is dominating the hybrid seeds market. This is attributed by the increasing consumption of hybrid seeds due to the increasing population and demand for new and enhanced agricultural products. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in research & developments to develop products conforming to North American regulations for hybrid seeds.

