Automotive HMI Market Revenue 2020 | Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

Human Machine Interface (HMI) is defined as a user interface that allows an operator to connect with the controller for the system to work. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global Automotive HMI Market Revenue that predicts growth for this market between 2018 and 2023.

The key factor raising the Automotive HMI Market growth is the growing demand in connected cars market which can lead to the increased demand of HMI in vehicles. Other factors contributing to the market growth include a focus on technological advancement and improvement among automotive manufacturers, smartphone integration, increased safety features, gesture & voice recognition for enhanced HMI, and increasing sales of the passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles.

The global Automotive HMI Market Revenue has been segmented on the basis of access type, product, technology, vehicle type, and lastly, region. By access type, this market has been segmented into standard HMI and multimodal HMI. During the forecast period, the multimodal segment is expected to dominate the global market because original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are shifting their traditional control system with high-tech HMI.

Based on product, the market has been segmented into the central display, head-up display (HUD), instrument cluster, voice control, and others. During the forecast period, HUD segment is expected to dominate the market because HUD is used in luxury as well as mid-sized vehicles. The growing emphasis on reducing the distraction of the driver is increasing the sales of such vehicles.

The technology-based segmentation segments the market into acoustic, visual, and others. Regarding vehicle type, the market can be segmented into the passenger car and commercial vehicle. Commercial vehicles are used for transferring raw materials for the production of goods or finished goods to the retailers. The passenger car is used by an individual for traveling and commuting. During the forecast period, the passenger car segment is expected to dominate the global market due to the increase in sales of passenger cars in emerging economies.

The regional segmentation of the global Automotive HMI Market Revenue can segment the market into the regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region has been anticipated to hold the largest global market share due to the increase in the demand of HMI in high-end vehicles and increase the disposable income of people. In this region, countries like China and Japan are becoming manufacturing hubs for automakers due to the lower costs involved. India (followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region) is another important country-specific market in this region.

During the forecast period, North America has been estimated to be the second largest market due to booming sales of luxury cars which usually have HMI installed in them. Many key market players are also based in this region. In this region, the USA is the biggest country-specific market, followed by Canada.

During the forecast period, the market in Europe is expected to grow due to development and incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, established automotive sector, the presence of many key market players, and increased research and development (R&D) activities for the development of advanced automotive features. The major country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

Key Players

The key players in the global Automotive HMI Market Revenue include Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Altran Technologies SA (France), Clarion Co. Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Luxoft Holding Inc. (Switzerland), Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy), Robert Bosch (Germany), Synaptics Incorporated (USA), Valeo S.A. (France), Visteon Corporation (USA), and Voicebox Technologies (USA).

Latest Industry News

A renowned supplier of embedded and connected software products (including HMI) for the automotive industry, Elektrobit is exhibiting at the Automotive Testing Expo 2019 from 6-9 March 2019 at KINTEX in Seoul. 6 MAR 2019

Investment from Novares Venture Capital Fund has brought a new startup in the market called Actronika. Actonika specializes in creating a new user experience with intuitive HMI via the integration of haptic feedback technology into smart surfaces. 1 MAR 2019

