Leukemia Therapeutics Market Likely Boost The Industry Revenue And Demand Till 2023

Leukemia Therapeutics Research Report: by Type (Chemotherapy, Biological, Targeted, Radiation), by Application (Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Myelogenous Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Scenario:

The clinical condition an in which an increased number of abnormal leucocytes or generally called white blood cells of malignant characteristic is called leukemia. Frequent infections, fever with chills and fatigue are early signs of leukemia. Acute, chronic, lymphocytic, and myelogenous leukemias are classified under leukemia. Cancer statistics center of American Cancer Society estimates 61780 new cases of leukemia in 2019. Treatment for such a malicious disease requires intense therapeutic attention. Therefore, the need for accurate treatment in the rising population of leukemia patients is the major factor impelling the global leukemia therapeutics market growth. The traditional therapies involved in the treatment of leukemia are chemotherapy, biological therapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplant. The complex pathology of leukemia demands advancements in medical infrastructure for treatment. Hence, letting the market key players immense opportunity to invest in research and development and bring forth innovation in the leukemia therapy. This generates a lead for clinical researchers to investigate better drug administration methods. Efforts which are being made to deliver more effective leukemia therapies is likely to trigger the leukemia therapeutics industry market growth.

However, on the flip side, the high cost of existing leukemia therapies and investment required for developing new therapies is curbing the expansion of leukemia therapeutics market share.

Global leukemia therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market held the value of USD 10.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the assessment period predicts Market Research Future (MRFR).

Segmentation

The global leukemia therapeutics market has been segmented into type, applications, and region.

Based on applications, leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myelogenous leukemia, and others. The acute lymphocytic leukemia segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on type, leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into chemotherapy, biological therapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplant. The chemotherapy segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017. Chemotherapy segment further sub segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, antitumor antibiotics, and others.

Top Key Players

Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Amgen Inc (US)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Japan)

Regional Market Summary

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global leukemia therapeutics market owing to a well-established player, innovative therapies to drive the market for leukemia, increase prevalence of leukemia, and increasing older population.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global leukemia therapeutics market. The market growth in this region is attributed to increase prevalence of leukemia.

The leukemia therapeutics market in Asia-Pacific region consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the leukemia therapeutics market.

