Advanced Suspension Control System Market Revenue 2020 | Global Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2023

The recent study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) notes that the global advanced suspension control systems market will witness an impressive CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2017-2023). Technological advancements in suspension control has improved their functional capabilities. The automotive sector strives for innovation to achieve long-term sustainability. As a result, massive investments are made to develop cutting-edge automotive components. This is reflecting favourably on the Advanced Suspension Control System Market Revenue.

Suspension control system is an important automotive component. It plays an important role in maintaining the balance between wheels and the vehicle body as well as reduces jerks and shocks, enhancing the comfort level for occupants. Comfort and safety are primary focus areas for carmakers where suspension control system has a major influence. Suspension control systems is a must-have feature in modern vehicles, particularly in high-end variants.

Advanced suspension control systems are becoming common luxury and sports cars. Many brands are focusing on adding such advanced suspension features in low-end variants to make their cars more attractive and marketable. Integration of these features makes a major difference to the vehicle’s overall performance and life cycle. OEMs are focusing on providing customised products based on vehicle design in order to make them more compatible. By increasing the compatibility and adaptability level suspension control system, a significant improvement in driving safety, handling performance and car comfort can be achieved.

Increased usage of electronics in cars, efforts to further innovate suspension control system, rising automobile sales are some of other factors supporting the market growth. Moreover, introduction of stricter norms by vehicle safety regulatory authority is creating opportunities for adoption of advanced suspension control systems. Efforts are being made to reduce the number of moving parts in cars by integration advanced mechanisms such as suspension control system. Such improvements can make vehicles energy-efficient and sustainable. However, there are some roadblocks that undermine the market potential. High cost of repair and replacement is hampering the product penetration in markets with large pool of price-sensitive consumers. In addition, lack of standardization for manufacturing of such systems from country to country or region to region create significant hurdles for market players. The aforementioned factors will continue to influence the global market for advanced suspension control system.

Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market Revenue: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s study also includes a detailed segmental analysis based on technology and vehicle type. On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into active suspension systems and semi-active suspension systems. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market Revenue: Regional Analysis

Key regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC). Europe currently accounts for the largest market share. Europe is home to some of the most prominent carmaker, which is auguring well for market players operating in the region. At the same, several key market players such as Continental AG, ThyssenKrupp AG and Infineon Technologies AG are based in Europe. The automotive manufacturing sector in Europe is vast and advanced as compared to some of the regions, which is also serves as a favourable factor for market growth.

Global Advanced Suspension Control System Market Revenue: Competitive Landscape

Key market players covered in the report include ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), BWI Group (China), Lord Corporation (U.S.), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), The Mando Corporation (South Korea), Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) and Schaeffler AG (Germany).

