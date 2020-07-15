CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensor Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2020 To 2027

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that the global cmos and scmos image sensor technology market 2020 is expected to grow exponentially over the review period, securing a substantial market valuation from USD 10.4 billion in 2017 to USD 30.8 Billion by 2027 and a healthy 11.5% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

Over the last five years, CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors have seen a considerable rise in demand. The rapid increase in global population income primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America is driving the growth of CMOS and sCMOS image sensors in the industry. The driving factors for the CMOS image sensor market include the growing adoption of CMOS image sensors in the consumer electronics sector, investment by key players to advance CMOS image sensors for the automotive sector, and the advancement of 4 K pixel technology to help the development of the CMOS image sensor market in the security and surveillance industry. Driven by the quick manufacturing process and lower costs, there is a technological change from charged CCD sensors to CMOS sensors. In addition, growing demand for digital SLR cameras and advances in the electronics sector, such as Sector 4.0 and machine vision systems, also play a significant role in the growth of the market for CMOS and sCMOS image sensors.

However, high costs and high system maintenance are factors which pose a challenge to the growth of the market for CMOS and sCMOS image sensors.

Segmental Analysis

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into FSI and BSI.

Based on the specification, the market is sub-segmented into spectrum type, image processing type, and array type. Image processing type is further sub-divided into 2D processing and 3D processing. Spectrum type is further sub-divided into the visible spectrum and invisible spectrum. The array type is further segmented into a linear image spectrum and area image spectrum.

Based on the wafer & sensor size, the sensor size market is sub-segmented into APS-H, APS-C, 1/2.3 inches, MFT or M4/3, 1inch, 2/3 inches, full-frame, and 1/3.2 inches, while, the wafer size market is segmented into 200mm, 300mm, and others. The APS-H segment ha been assessed as the largest market share in 2017, with a market value of USD 2,696.2 million and is poised to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into machine learning, consumer electronics, surveillance, automotive, IoT, sports and games, commercial drones, and artificial intelligence.

Regional Analysis

The geographical overview of the global cmos and scmos image sensor technology has been conducted in four major regions, including the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Due to factors such as high demand for CMOS based digital SLRs and high adoption of 3D computer vision systems in the automotive industry, North America dominates the market for CMOS and sCMOS image sensor applications. In addition, the U.S. and Canadian governments are investing massive sums of money in public transportation and infrastructure, generating demand for CMOS and digital cameras allowed by sCMOS. Driven by the rich presence of manufacturing firms in China, India, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, the Asia-Pacific region stands as the second-largest market. The country is also one of the leading semiconductor industry pioneers and the world’s largest exporter.

The European market is showing positive growth towards the adoption of image sensor powered CMOS and sCMOS. Growing automotive and healthcare industries are among the main drivers of business development.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are S.K. Hynix Inc., Sony Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Canon Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Galaxycore Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, OmniVision Technologies Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd, and Sharp Corporation, among others.

