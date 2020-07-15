Higher Economies of Scale to Encourage Deployment in Dynamic Application Security Testing Market

Overview

A dynamic application security testing solution refers to a solution that aids in the identification of susceptibilities in web and mobile applications. This tool is used to find a wide range of vulnerabilities that cover the input and output authentication which poses a threat to the SQL interface. In certain cases, dynamic testing is also known as a black-box test. This test aids in finding errors in applications without having to view the internal source code. Dynamic application security testing solutions enable an analysis of application performance which is subjected to web-attacks for finding the vulnerability. Dynamic application security testing has several features. These solutions aid in the incorporation of security testing into the development of strategies, enhancement of security with cognitive capabilities.

The global dynamic application security testing market is expected to witness sizeable growth over the forecast period, as per the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Such growth is attributable to the rising demand for security threats among web-based and mobile-based applications. Further, upscaling the adoption of cloud-based services across small and medium enterprises is fueling the market growth for the dynamic application security testing market. Other factors that are contributing to the mushrooming dynamic application security testing market growth include the cost-effective deployment of the same, including broader coverage of web-application security, compatibility of the solution. However, the adoption of Bring Your Own Device policy across many enterprises is expected to pose as a restriction for market growth. The global dynamic application security testing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23% over the review period.

Key Players

Some of the distinguished market players in the dynamic application security testing market include Accenture PLC (Ireland), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Micro Focus (U.K), Ca technologies (U.S.), Synopsys (U.S.), Pradeo (France), Rapid7 (U.S.), Tieto (Finland), Trustwave (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.).

The report has included a profiling of other innovators present in the market including Acunetix (U.K), Cigital (U.S.), Checkmarx Inc., (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), Synerzip Softech India Private Limited (India), Netcraft (U.K), ControlCase, LLC (U.S.), Applause App Quality, Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Capgemini SE (France), Virtusa Corporation (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

The global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market is segmented into deployment, component, organization size, application, vertical, and region. Based on component, the global market for dynamic application security testing solutions is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is studied for the sub-segments of professional services and managed services. By deployment, the market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. Based on the application, the global dynamic application security testing market is segmented into web application security and mobile application security. Based on organization size, the global dynamic application security testing market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. By verticals, the global market for dynamic application security testing has a wide scope of application in several verticals such as healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecommunication, and retail.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global dynamic application security testing market is segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. North America is anticipated to hold the most significant share of the market during the assessment period. This is attributable to the presence of several major players in the region. Further, elevating the need for security-based services are known to be responsible for the growth of the market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific’s dynamic application security testing market is expected to showcase an impressive growth trajectory over the forecast period. This is accredited to the rising mobile and web-application developers who are demanding the testing and security solutions in the region. Further, supportive government policies are expected to fuel the market growth within the APAC.

