Human Augmentation Market Review, In-Depth Analysis, Research, Forecast to 2023

Advances in Robotics and Augmentation Technology Fueling Human Augmentation Market Growth

Human augmentation spans several technologies and methodologies such as biotechnology, electronics, human-computer interaction, experimental psychology, artificial intelligence, psychophysiology, and mechanics to enhance existing or lacking capabilities in humans. For long, human augmentation has been the theme of various technological and fiction achievement. Lately, with significant development in the technology, human augmentation has found application in healthcare and majorly in the military & defense sector. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published an in-depth report on the human augmentation market, covering the essential accruals of the market based on the pertinent trends and factors that can affect the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2017-2023. MRFR’s analysis has found that the human augmentation market stood at USD 588 Mn in 2017 and is likely to catapult to USD 3 Bn by 2023 at a dynamic CAGR of 30% over the forecast period.

Fundamental advances in robotics and augmentation technology have been the key driver of market growth. These future technologies hold the potential to not only compensate for human disability but are likely to augment human capacities beyond innate physiological levels. Human augmentation has attracted the attention of major technology giants who are investing heavily to further the development of the technology. Such tech giants have deep packets which facilitate rigorous R&D activities.

In view of surging health disorders, the governments in multiple countries have launched various initiatives which are likely to support human augmentation efforts in the form of R&D grants for human augmentation research. A key factor which has been an enabler of growth is the growing adoption of exoskeleton in military applications.

On the contrary, the growth of the market can be hindered by lack of standards which hold back their adoption in end-use industries.

Segmentation

The Human Augmentation Market has been segmented based on product and end user.

By product, the human augmentation market has been segmented into wearable augmentation and in-built augmentation. Product-wise, the wearable augmentation segment dominated the market in 2017 and is likely to capture the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The inbuilt augmentation segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 28% over the forecast period.

By end user, the human augmentation market has been segmented into healthcare, defense, IT, manufacturing, and others. The healthcare sector dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment as well. Meanwhile, the defense segment is likely to capture a CAGR of 29% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., B-Temia, Parker Hannifin, Ekso Bionics Holdings, BrainGate Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Cyberdyne are the key players in the human augmentation market.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the human augmentation market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America is dominating the human augmentation market. The region possesses high technical capabilities and is a frontrunner in the adoption of the latest technologies. Human augmentation such as exoskeleton is being increasingly adopted by the militaries in the region. Moreover, the region has a deep pocket and is investing heavily in gene editing technology, which is likely to drive the growth of the market.

The APAC human augmentation market is anticipated to showcase rapid growth and register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Various developing countries in the region such as China, South Korea, and Australia are acquiring human augmentation capabilities and constantly adding innovations to the market. The governments in the region are highly supportive and are providing grants for R&D of advanced technologies such as gene editing which is supporting the growth of the market.

Industry Updates

June 2019 – Researchers from Houston Methodist have developed a nanochannel delivery system (nDS) or device that can help in chronic disease management. The device provides controlled releases of drugs and eliminates the need for valves, pumps or power supply for up to a year without the need for a refill.

