Industrial automatic doors Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

Automated industrial doors aid in easier opening and closing of heavy-duty doors in various factories, manufacturing units, sea ports, and airports. These automated industrial doors are installed in various industries where there is a labor shortage, which is promoting sizeable growth in the global automated industrial doors market over the forecast period. As per Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automated industrial doors market is anticipated to witness an approximate CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Automation in doors in workstation leading to ease of operation has led to higher adoption of automated industrial doors, driving the global market. Further, established and new market players are investing in the research and development of robust technologies to enhance the operation of automated industrial doors and meet the surge in demand for the same.

Several environmental and economic factors are likely to impact the sale of these automated doors. The pattern of sale for automated industrial doors goes hand in hand with the pattern noted in the global economy. Hence, the global economy plays a vital role in the functioning of the automated industrial doors market.

Market Segmentation

The automated industrial doors market is segmented by design type, industry vertical, and region. Based on design type, the global automated industrial doors market is segmented into sectional overhead doors, folding hangar doors, and rapid roll fast acting door. Rapid roll doors are fast action doors which are best suitable for entrances with high level of traffic like logistics loading bays & dealerships, and warehouses. These rapid roll fast acting doors are premeditated to hand frequency opening and closure of the entrance. Operational efficiency and reduced costs of energy are some of the benefits of rapid roll doors.

Based on industry vertical, the global automated industrial doors market is segmented into airports & ports, factories & manufacturing units, and commercial. Factories and manufacturing units are seen spearheading the global industrial automatic doors market over the assessment period. A rapid rise in industrialization processes has led to an upscaling of various factories and manufacturing processes, pushing the industry augmentation. A higher adoption rate of automation, coupled with such augmentation has led to the advancement of the industrial automatic doors market during the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global industrial automatic doors market is regionally segmented in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to observe a significant growth in the forthcoming years. This growth can be accredited to the increasing demand for factory automation in developed countries residing in the region such as the US and Canada.

Europe is also anticipated to showcase fast-paced adoption of automated industrial doors during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the accelerated growth noted in the country-specific markets of Germany and the UK. Robotic systems in the industries has enabled workplaces to combat labor shortage and with the augmentation of production and operational efficiency with higher accuracy.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to note a fast-paced growth in the adoption of automated industrial doors. Major country-specific industrial automatic doors markets within the region include China and India. An acceleration noted in the industrialization of these developing countries is the primary factor governing higher adoption of automated industrial doors during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the prominent vendors in the global automated industrial doors market include Assa Abloy AB (Sweden), Hart Door Systems (U.K.), The Agta Record Group (Switzerland), Gilgen Door Systems AG (Switzerland), Al-Barrack Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia), Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd. (India), Novoferm GmbH (Germany), CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C. (Italy) Maviflex (France), and RTJ Automation & Maintenance Limited (U.K.)Top of Form.

Industry Update

July 2019: Perception recently announced 13 new orders from a distinguished OEM Bottom of Formin North America for their upcoming vehicle launch. This order includes robot guidance systems, door automation, three automated metrology stations, and one gap and flush system

