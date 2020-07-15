Microtome Market Analysis, Top 10 Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights:

A microtome is a tool used to cut extremely thin sections of tissue samples. Microtomes help in extremely fine cuts that are important for preparations used in microscopy. Different kinds of microtomes made up of metals and glass are used depending on the type of specimen and the desired thickness.

The growth of the global microtome market is driven by various factors such as an increase in the incidence of chronic disorders, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and increasing mergers & acquisitions by prominent players in the market. However, lack of skilled workforce is projected to hamper the growth of the global microtome market.

According to MRFR analysis, Microtome Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and accounts for USD 120 million in 2018.

The global microtome market is currently dominated by several market players such as Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sakura Finetek, among others. Additionally, growing growth strategies adopted by market players are driving the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, Sakura Finetek launched Accu-Cut SRM 300 LT, manual microtome.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8568

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Global Microtome Market are Amos Scientific Pty Ltd (Australia), Danaher (US), Diapath S.p.A. (Italy), Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy), Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co., Ltd (China), MEDITE GmbH (Germany), Boeckeler Instruments, Inc. (US), Sakura Finetek (Japan), SLEE Medical GmbH (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Segmentation

The Global Microtome Market has been segmented based on product, application, technology, and end-user.

The market, based on product, has been divided into instruments and accessories. Instruments are further sub-segmented into rotary microtomes, cryostat microtomes, vibrating microtomes, and others. Instruments are expected to hold the largest share, due to the commercial availability of these systems and their high adoption rate due to ease of handling.

In terms of application, the global microtome market has been segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. Disease diagnosis takes up the largest share due to the increasing number of tissue examinations in research laboratories and hospitals owing to rising awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases like cancer.

In terms of technology, the global microtome market has been segmented into manual, semi-automated microtomes, and fully automated microtomes. The fully automated segment held the majority share due to rising demand for technologically advanced products and its ability to show the highest precision in section thickness. Additionally, fully automated microtomes do not require tedious manual adjustments.

In terms of end-user, the global microtome market has been segmented into hospital laboratories and clinical laboratories. Hospital laboratories take up the largest share. The positive growth of hospitals is attributed to factors such as a high volume of routine tissue examinations performed in hospital-based laboratories across the globe and growing patient population.

Regional Analysis:

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The microtome market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European microtome market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The microtome market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and increasing patient pool, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The microtome market in the Middle East & Africa has been bifurcated into the Middle East and Africa.

NOTE : Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.