3D Semiconductor Packaging Market 2020 – Business Planning Research and Resources, Revenue, and Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights

A recently released new research by Market Research Future predicts that the global 3D semiconductor packaging market size will be fueling up during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, at 16.25%CAGR, and would gain a higher valuation of USD 37,400 million.

Key Market Trends

The 3D semiconductor packaging report has focused on many vital trends and thus analyzed that the prime factors driving the 3D semiconductor packaging market are advanced functional advantages as compared to conventional alternatives. The demand for 3D semiconductor packaging is on the rise for quite a couple of years, which is making a positive impact on the market. The apt reason behind the market’s proliferation is also termed towards the emerging power-efficient solutions which are initiating the demand for 3D semiconductor packaging across the world.

The 3D semiconductor packaging market is considered to be highly advanced and helps in improving the performance of the circuit. Therefore, the augmented use in consumer electronics is moderately boosting the adoption of 3D semiconductor packaging in the semiconductor industry. At the same time, the factor of growing miniaturization trends in electronics designing and manufacturing is creating new avenues for market players to invest and rising the valuation of the market at a global level.

Moving further, as per the latest report published, 3D semiconductor packaging is one innovative technology that is booming speedily due to its several benefits. Various types of packaging methods that are firmly used in 3D semiconductor packaging that is mentioned as a package on package, through silicon, flip-chip, via, through glass via, and more in the line. Thus, increasing consumer electronics have paved opportunities for 3D semiconductor packaging technology to expand that are at the same time considered to be powerful. These factors are profoundly influencing and motivating the 3D semiconductor packaging solutions to make its mark and pumping the market to spread inevitably.

Segmentation:

The report further includes a detailed segmental analysis of the global 3D semiconductor packaging market based on the type, packaging method, and end-user.

Segmentation by type: 3D SIP, 3D WLP, 3D SIC, and 3D IC are the segments. Wherein, the 3D SIP segment occupied the largest market share of 33.5% in 2017 and is now estimated to observe a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. 3D SIP is generally used in high-margin, high-price, and high-end products such as dual-lens camera modules.

Segmentation by packaging method: Package on the package, through silicon via (TSV), through glass via (TGV) and many more. Among which, the through silicon via (TSV) segment is currently accounting to have the largest market share and is probable to remain highly profitable from 2019 and beyond.

Segmentation by end-user: Consumer electronics, telecommunication, industrial, automotive, military and aerospace, and others are the segments. Wherein, the consumer electronics segment is measured to retain at its top position over 2023. The segment has the probability of surpassing a market valuation of USD 11,700 million by the prediction period. Also, the telecommunication segment held for the second largest Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market and is now ready to capture a CAGR of 17.9%.

Regional Framework

The regional study conducted in MRFR’s research includes the key regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Rest of the World.

According to the report, in 2017, Asia-Pacific acquired a 48.9% market share and is probable to exhibit a double-digit CAGR which has been recorded for 18.9% during the assessment period. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is primarily driven by factors such as the presence of massive semiconductor industry. There has also been an increased focus towards improving the manufacturing sector and benefits of cost and labor have reflected favorably on the 3D semiconductor packaging market in Asia. All these factors made the market swell considerably and marked the highest-grossing share in the APAC region.

Further, in terms of value, the North American region holds the second position in the global 3D semiconductor packaging market. The market here is currently valued at around USD 3,800 million and is now projected to flow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the review period. As the market is led by the US, the North America region continues to extant lucrative growth opportunities to market players to invest in the market. A number of US-based 3D packaging solution suppliers are keenly focusing on aligning themselves with mega technology trends such as AI, IoT, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. In a case of point, a famous company Intel Corporation recently unveiled its 3D technology as ‘Foveros’ – a 3D face-to-face chip stacking packaging technology for heterogeneous integration.

Key Market Players

The top-notch market players stated in the report of MRFR thus, include Intel Corporation, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Xilinx Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ams AG and Amkor Tecnhology Inc. and Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd

