Application Hosting Market 2020| Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its “application hosting market” report, states that the global market of application hosting market is expected to strike a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period and reach a valuation of about USD 82 billion by the end of the assessment period. The rapid proliferation of the e-commerce sector is observed to be a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the global application hosting market.

The growing inclination of enterprises on highly advanced business tools that can streamline their business operations is surging the rate of adoption of application hosting solutions across verticals. This is expected to propel the growth of the market. The cloud-based application hosting services offer reliable and continuous access to run business applications. The higher accessibility offered by application hosting and their compatible with web browsers, all devices, and operating systems can indicate towards the improving health of the global application hosting market. The cost-effective application hosting solution offered by colocation to streamline their business operations is another factor that is likely to boost the market growth. In addition, the increase in the use of smart devices and easy of running e-commerce applications on them can also spur the global application hosting market growth. The BFSI is one of the high end-user of application hosting that is expected to promote the growth of the global market of application hosting market. Moreover, the growing popularity of application hosting as software as a service (SaaS) can also boost the growth of the market.

MRFR listed major player of the global application hosting market. They are; IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Google LLC (US), Spectrum Enterprise (US), Rackspace (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), LiquidWeb (US), DXC technology (US), Sungard AS (US), and Apprenda (US). Market players are making effort to diversify their product portfolio via strategic mergers, partnership, new launches, and others are expected to benefit the expansion of the global application hosting market.

The worldwide Application Hosting Market Share is segmented by service type, hosting type, organization size, application type, and vertical.

The hosting type-based segments of the market are colocation hosting, managed hosting, and cloud hosting. The service-type-based segments of the market are application security, application monitoring, database administration, backup and recovery, and others. The application based market segments are mobile application and web application. The mobile application is being contributing largely to the market expansion in the coming years. The organization size-based market segments are small and medium enterprises and large enterprise. The industrial vertical-based market segments are IT & telecommunication, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and others

Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World are regions across which the application hosting market is studied. In North America, the application hosting market is expected thrive at a high CAGR. The US is expected to lead in the regional application hosting market growth. The presence of considerable number of application hosting solution providers in North America is anticipated to spur the regional market growth. In Asia Pacific, the application hosting market is expected to expand at a rapid pace. In China, South Korea, Japan, and other countries of the APAC regions, the fast proliferation of e-commerce sector is expected to surge the regional market in the years to come. In addition, the use of cloud infrastructure to outsource managed services and the hike in investment made by key players to expand product portfolio are likely to surge the APAC market

