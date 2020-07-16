Automated Feeding Systems Market Share, Global Research, By Future Trends, Regional Analysis, Forecast To 2024

Market Highlights

The Global Automated Feeding Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The growing livestock farms, increased focus on technological advancements by major companies, and cost saving associated with these automatic feeding systems are the major driving factors for the growth of the automated feeding systems market, globally. High costs associated with the setting up of these systems may discourage its adoption by the small and marginal livestock rearers. However, the growing adoption of modern livestock farming techniques in developing countries has created lucrative opportunities for automated feeding systems manufacturers.

The global Automated Feeding Systems Market Share has been segmented based on livestock, type, integration, and region.

Based on livestock, the global automated feeding systems market has been divided into ruminants, swine, poultry, and others. The ruminant segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number and sizes of dairy farms and high costs associated with manual feeding are the major driving factors leading to the increasing demand for automated cattle feeding systems.

Based on integration, the global automated feeding systems market has been bifurcated into fully integrated and non-integrated. In 2019, the non-integrated segment is estimated to account for the larger share in the market. However, the fully integrated segment is projected to record higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global automated feeding systems market are Dairy Master (US), GEA (Germany), Pellon Group Oy (Finland), Delaval (Sweden), Boumatic LLC (US), Fullwood Packo (UK), Trioliet (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), Afimilk (Israel), Davisway (Australia), Lely Holding (Netherlands), Sum-It Computer Systems (UK), Agco Corporation (US), Rovibec Agrisolutions (Canada), and Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland).

Based on region, the global automated feeding systems market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market in Europe is expected to dominate the global market for automated feeding systems during the forecast period. The reduction in expenditure incurred in manual feeding due to the adoption of automated feeding systems for livestock is a major driving factor for the market growth in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Australia are expected to record a strong growth during the forecast period.

