Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue 2020 | Global Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

The global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue is expected to exhibit a robust 4% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The growing demand for energy-conserving active body panels and deformable body panels that help enhance crash safety is likely to be the major driver for the global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue include Porsche, Volvo, Nissan, Honda, Ford, Daimler AG, and General Motors.

The new Porsche 911, launched in November 2018, houses active body panels for channeling air around the car in the most efficient manner, producing downforce for the car to stick to the road at high-speed conditions. The panels are only activated at certain speeds, apart from which they serve as regular body panels.

Segmentation:

The global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue is segmented on the basis of type, application, end market, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of type, the global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue has been segmented into traditional body panels and energy-storing body panels.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into front and rear.

On the basis of end market, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger car, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle.

Regional Analysis:

The global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific over the forecast period due to the growing automotive industry in the region. The growing demand for driver safety in automotive design is leading to an increasing use of active body panels that deform upon impact in a preplanned manner and protect the driver. This is likely to remain the key driver for the Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue in Asia Pacific over the forecast period, as driver safety ranks highly among the key factors considered by customers while buying a new car. In addition to this, the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles in Asia Pacific is also likely to be a major driver for the Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue in the region over the forecast period. Automotive active body panels are invaluable in managing air flow around the vehicle, leading to a significant performance output from the active body panels. This is also likely to be a major driver for the global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue over the forecast period, as the rising demand for high-performance automobiles is likely to drive the demand for design innovations such as active body panels.

The increasing demand for energy storing body panels in electric and hybrid cars in Asia Pacific is also likely to be a major driver for the global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue over the forecast period. Due to the considerable contribution of Asia Pacific to global automotive emissions, carmakers in the region have come under increasing scrutiny from governments in the region to reduce their toxic emissions and make the automotive sector in the region greener and more compliant with environmental laws and regulations. This is also likely to be a major driver for the Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Europe is likely to hold the second largest share in the global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue over the forecast period due to the widespread research and awareness about active body panels in Europe and the widespread use of active body panels for a number of purposes in the automotive industry in Europe. The increasing demand for power-conserving innovations in automobiles, as well as higher crash safety standards, is likely to be a major driver for the Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue in Europe over the forecast period.

North America is also likely to hold a significant share in the global Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue over the forecast period, following Europe. The strong presence of global automotive giants such as Ford and Chrysler in the U.S. is likely to be the major driver for the Automotive Active Body Panel Market Revenue in North America over the forecast period.

