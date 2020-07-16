Automotive Bushing Technologies Market 2020: Global Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

The automotive bushing is a cylindrical bearing device used to reduce friction and wear in suspension application. Made of rubber these bushing devices are mostly used as casting for pin, hinge or shaft and as a vibrator isolator, which damps the movement and transmits the energy. Automotive bushing technologies are useful in suspension devices in the vehicle where these add to the comfort for the occupants by reducing bumps and vibrations during the ride.

The Automotive Bushing Technologies is growing rapidly over the last few years, mainly due to the increase in sales of advanced and luxury vehicles. The rise in the need for anti-vibration parts in the vehicle has influenced the growth of the market, opening up new opportunities for the existing as well as new manufacturers. Moreover, factors such as the increase in the growth of the auto component industry, accelerate the market, globally.

Acknowledging the exponential traction that the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published analysis asserts that the global Automotive Bushing Technologies Market is poised to grow exponentially by 2023, registering over 4.86% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Additional factors that are bolstering the growth of the market include the growing concerns over vehicle comfort and noise or vibration and the developments in the associated technologies. Moreover, the increase in the sales of passenger and commercial vehicles and the increasing demand for safety and comfort systems foster the growth of the market. The increase in the sales of luxury vehicles and comfort sports vehicles are some of the major factors providing substantial impetus to the growth of the Automotive Bushing Technologies Industry.

Conversely, factors such as the fluctuating prices and the demand and supply gap in the raw materials required for the production of bushing kits are impeding the growth of the market. Also, the availability of counterfeit products is a huge concern for the manufacturers, which is hampering the growth of the market, taking quality products off the shelves.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Segments

For a better understanding, the report has been segmented into five key dynamics:

By Type : Damper Bushings, Bump stops, Top Mounts, Suspension Arm Bushings, Subframe Bushings, and PT Mounts among others.

By Material : Rubber and Polyurethane.

By Sales Channel : OEM and Aftermarket.

By Vehicle Type : Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle.

By Regions : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region, heading with its burgeoning automotive market, would retain its dominance over the global Automotive Bushing Technologies Industry. The growing OEMs and aftermarket sectors alongside the increased concern regarding safety and vibration in the vehicle boost the growth in the market. The market is witnessing a spurting increase in the production of commercial vehicles as well as in passenger cars in emerging nations such as India, China, and Japan, which is impacting the growth of the regional market, positively.

In the APAC region, the vehicle production rate is growing continually due to the presence of many automakers, which, is resulting in the increased uptake of advanced bushing technologies. Additional factors such as the rapid urbanization and the improving economic conditions are driving the growth in the regional market.

The Automotive Bushing Technologies Market in the European region accounts for another lucrative market, globally. European countries such as Germany and the UK, backed by their futuristic technologies and enormous investments, account for the major growth contributors to the growth of the market in the region.

The flourishing market for passenger cars, especially in Germany, the UK, France, and Italy would majorly support the market growth in the region. The region is the global hub for automotive research and innovations. Besides, the resurging economy in the region is playing a vital role in the growth of the regional market, fueling the R&D activities.

The North America Automotive Bushing Technologies Market has emerged as a promising market, globally. The well-established automotive sector in the region is expected to support the Automotive Bushing Technologies Market to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The presence of the state-of-the-art infrastructure that allows the development, as well as the uptake of advanced technologies, is a key driving force behind the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, factors such as the growing demand for sophisticated bushing technologies features for the increasing production of automobiles, especially in passenger cars, foster the growth of the market in the region.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the Automotive Bushing Technologies Market appears to be fragmented owing to the presence of many large and small-scale players. Matured players adopt strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, partnership, product & technology launch, and expansion to gain a competitive advantage and thus, maintain their positions in this market.

These players focus on new product development and expansion in the emerging regions. The market would witness constant innovations and new product launches which would eventually result in intensifying the competition among the Automotive Bushing Technologies manufacturers.

Major Players:

Key players leading the Automotive Bushing Technologies Market include Continental AG (Germany), Federal-Mogul LLC (US), BOGE Rubbers & Plastics (Damme), Hyundai Polytech (India), Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (US), Paulstra SNC (France), SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH (Germany), Nolathane (US), Tenneco Inc. (US), and Vibracoustic GmbH (Germany) among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

January 29, 2019 — Meritor, Inc. (the US), a leading global supplier of automotive aftermarket solutions and mobility, drivetrain, and braking equipment launched its new No-Ream King Pin Kits – ReadySet to help customers more easily find a kingpin kit for major axle applications.

The no-ream bushing is a practical option that saves labor over conventional bushing kits that require reaming and is easily installed. ReadySet comes with pre-sized bushings and is ideal for linehaul, vocational, city delivery, and bus applications. The kit is offered under the Meritor’s aftermarket brand and fits a range of axle applications from Meritor, Dana, Eaton, Spicer, and Ford.

With the kit, king pin bushings don’t require to be reamed after they are installed into the steering knuckle, which further saves labor, time, and equipment costs.

