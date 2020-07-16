Automotive Disc Brake Revenue 2020 | Projection, Solutions, Services Forecast to 2025

Market Synopsis:

Automotive disc brakes minimize the stopping distance which has fueled its adoption in the automotive industry. According to the findings published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Automotive Disc Brake Revenue is prognosticated to register 7% CAGR across the assessment period. The revenues earned by the global market is presumed to reach USD 18 Bn by 2025. Increasing growth rate of the automotive Revenue on the global front is likely to propel market expansion over the next couple of years.

Disc brakes offer enhanced safety which is expected to generate its demand in the years to come. The rising number of road accidents, in conjunction with increasing awareness about the same, is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Disc Brake in the forthcoming years. Also, the rising mandates issued to maintain safety standards of vehicles is also projected to drive market growth in the foreseeable future.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3954

Rising adoption rate of carbon-ceramic brake pads has multiplied the opportunities for growth in the Automotive Disc Brake Industry. However, the lack of standardization in the manufacturing of disc brakes might pose challenges to participants of the disc brake industry.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the segmental analysis of the Automotive Disc Brake Revenue covers floating caliper, fixed caliper, and sliding caliper. Among these, the fixed caliper segment is prognosticated to exhibit considerable growth owing to its characteristics and advantages such as good low noise, thermal conductivity, and durability.

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive Disc Brake Revenue has been segmented into light commercial vehicle (LCV), passenger car (PC), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). Among these, the Passenger Vehicle (PC) segment is anticipated to hold the leading share of the global market. The passenger car segment is observing a rising demand for floating caliper design due to weight and high-performance. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the years to come.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-disc-brake-market-3954

Regional Analysis:

The regional evaluation of the global Automotive Disc Brake Revenue is carried on the basis of region in this report which id followed by a detailed country-level analysis. Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are the regional segments profiled in the report. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2018. The factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the Automotive Disc Brake Revenue in the region are rising production of auto components, declining disc brake price, etc. Also, the expansion of OEMs in the region is anticipated to contribute to the development of the regional market. Europe market is projected to capitalize on the stringent vehicle safety norms. The implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Disc Brake Revenue in North America.

Competitive Dashboard:

EBC Brakes (UK), Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd (Japan), TRW Automotive (US), Mando Automotive India Private Limited (India), Akebono Brake Corporation (Japan), Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC. (US) Haldex AB (Sweden), Knorr-Bremse AG (India), and Brembo SpA (Italy) are some of the crucial participants of the global Automotive Disc Brake Industry. These participants are investing in the development of lightweight fuel-efficient technologies. It is presumed to drive competitiveness in the global market place. In addition, the emphasis on the expansion of territorial boundaries of the companies is also projected to fuel competition in the Automotive Disc Brake Revenue in the upcoming years.

Revenue News:

In October 2019, a manufacturer of automobile components, Meritor, Inc., has announced the launch of its EX+™ LS Air Disc Brake which is lightweight and single piston. The product is designed for line haul and trailer applications.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address:Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/

Browse More Automotive Research Reports