Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market 2020| Global Industry Report Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Forecast to 2023

Market Scope

The worldwide market for intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) can touch an approximate valuation of USD 4 billion by 2023, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). The market also holds the potential to garner a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market Boosters and Key Restraints

IPMI helps in shaping a compatible software and hardware framework, and also helps bring down the development time by dealing with standard failures. Due to these prominent features, IPMI has found use in several verticals, including healthcare, banking, financial services, retail, insurance, aviation, manufacturing, IT, education, Telecom, public sector, research, and many more.

Industries, including aviation, retail, telecom and IT, usually need specialized IPMI systems since even a single issue in hardware can have a negative impact on the sales during that period. These kinds of industries require dedicated IPMI systems as they deal with a large workforce, diverse customer profiles in various locations.

At present, the financial and economic sector advancements are backing the automation and expansion of IT structure, inducing change in the operating environment of industries. These advancements also play an integral role in strengthening the economies of countries like India and China. The IPMI market will be presented with a host of growth opportunities in the form of developments in the retail sector, as it needs a huge number of systems that can run continuously all day.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report presents the primary segments as per which a detailed analysis of the worldwide intelligence platform management interface market has been conducted.

Component-based market segments include hardware, sensors, controls, memory devices, Controller and software. Sensors form the biggest segment in the intelligent platform management interface market.

Applications covered in the report are Storage Devices and Equipment as well as Server. Servers account for the significant share in the market, and can gain the highest growth rate during the estimated period.

Considering the vertical segment, the market consists of Retail, Education, Public sector, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, BFSI and others.

Regional Outlook

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) have been identified as the main IPMI Market Size. The latest trends and growth opportunities in the market have been studied extensively based on these regions.

The Intelligent Platform Management Interface market in North America is the most profitable, in terms of revenue. The market growth in North America is the result of the high demand as well as availability of top-quality Intelligent Platform Management Interface devices. Fast-growing nature of the telecommunication sector in the region also facilitates market growth.

Europe is touted to be the fastest emerging market for intelligent platform management interface in the near future. The fast-paced growth of the market is in response to the increasing use of IPMI among small and medium scale businesses coupled with the rising number of data centers in the region.

The APAC market for Intelligent Platform Management Interface can gain a strong foothold in the coming years, with maximum growth expected to be in countries like India, Japan and China. The demand for these interfaces is the highest in the telecommunication sector, which is expanding at a favorable speed in the region. This is expected to be one of the top reasons backing the market growth in Asia Pacific. China, in the years to come, can note a surge in the number of telecom customers, given the expanding population. Moreover, increasing mobility penetration can also improve the market size in the region during the review period.

Top Players

Dell, Inc. (US), HPE (US), ARM Holdings Inc. (UK), Microsoft (US), Softlayer Technologies, Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Emerson (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), are the top players enlisted in the MRFR report and are responsible for the growth of the global Intelligent Platform Management Interface market

