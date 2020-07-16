Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market 2020: Growth Analysis, Trends, Demand, Competitive Landscape to 2023

Market Analysis

The global IPTV market is predicted to have incredible growth at a healthy CAGR over the assessment period (2018-2023). IPTV is the abbreviation of internet-based protocol television. Here the internet is utilized to deliver videos and TV programs which are on demand or live. The digital television service will be provided to the subscriber through internet connection or broadband. IPTV will offer users with dynamic features to augment their experience in comparison to traditional television transmission, namely cable television, satellite broadcast, and radio frequency broadcast. This service can be offered to IP enabled TVS, PC, laptop, tablet or mobile phone and also on video on demand solutions. IPTV is generally used by organizations and businesses to deliver television to common rooms, reception, and waiting areas and integrated often with a digital signage capability. It is also a popular service to offer TV services in a residential property, hospital or hotel. The best part about IPTV is it has removed all the restrictions related to traditional television transmission. With IPTV, people can watch their favorite programs whenever they are free. It is facilitating various technologies at a single platform such as TV program, telephony, and interactive gaming as per choice.

Various factors are pushing the growth of the IPTV market. These factors in accordance to the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include accessibility of high-speed broadband network, growing need for video on demand services, addition of hybrid services and high-definition channels, increasing demand of consumers for reliable and high-quality online experience, users changing preference, and paradigm shift to IPTV and internet-based streaming from satellite TV or cable. On the contrary, prevention of piracy, protection of content, limited bandwidth in places having low internet penetration and increasing adoption of OTT solutions namely Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are factors that may impede the IPTV market growth over the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the IPTV market on the basis of type and model.

Based on type, the IPTV market is segmented into subscription free and subscription based.

Based on the model, the IPTV market is segmented into on-demand and live.

Regional Analysis

By region, the IPTV market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Of these, Europe and North America will have the largest share in the market over the assessment period. The UK, Germany, and France are key contributors in Europe. The burgeoning popularity for video on demand amid consumers coupled with the growing investment made in telecom services is predicted to support the growth of the market in Europe. Increasing penetration of the internet, as well as services that are internet-based in the APAC region, have significant contribution for the growth of the IPTV market in this region. Governments in this region are highly supportive and have also launched various initiatives to launch IPTV services as this does not require much investments on infrastructure. Besides the rapid urbanization here coupled with expanding middle class owing to boost in disposable income will contribute towards the market growth here. On the contrary, the IPTV market in the Rest of the World is predicted to have moderate growth over the assessment period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the IPTV market include ARRIS International Plc, Sterlitetech, Verizon, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Tripleplay Services Ltd., Akamai Technologies, Moftak Solutions, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, among others

