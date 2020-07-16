Latest Trends in the Global Doppler Radar Market; MRFR Reveals Covid-19 Analysis for 2018 – 2023

The global Doppler radar market is growing at a rapid pace, witnessing increasing demand. The market growth attributes to the rising usages of these radars in meteorology and accurate information they provide in terms of the velocity and motion of the various objects, however small, in the atmosphere. Besides, the growing demands for advanced radar systems to replace legacy systems in the aeronautics industry foster the growth of the market.

Moreover, growing defense budgets in countries across the world as part of the overall effort to modernize military forces with advanced technologies accelerate market growth. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Doppler radar market is projected to reach USD 9,984 MN by 2023, posting 4.20% CAGR during the assessment period (2018 to 2023).

The growth landscape of the Doppler radar market is predominantly based on government policy and defense budgets to meet the need to support ongoing operations and military exercises. Despite the tough economic context, nations continue to spend considerable sums to buy competent communications systems, which, in turn, drive the Doppler radar market’s growth.

Additionally, the emergence of adept technologies, advanced equipment, and the availability of emergency communication services are some of the major factors fostering market growth. On the other hand, the lack of standardization of devices is projected to impede the Doppler radar market’s growth. Nevertheless, the growing prominence of Doppler radars would support market growth throughout the forecast period due to the accurate and real-time information provided by them.

Doppler radars also find huge usages in aerial & naval units, as well as in vehicles. Automakers nowadays, look to provide the highest standards of technological sophistication, and hence, use advanced Doppler radars and its implications on user comfort & security. Resultantly, increasing production in automotive sectors worldwide is impacting the market growth positively.

Doppler Radar Market – Segments

The market is segmented into four dynamics;

By Type : Pulse-Doppler Radar, Ground Based Doppler Radar, Naval Doppler Radar, Air Borne Doppler Radar, and others.

By Technology : Coherent pulsed (CP), Continuous wave (CW), Frequency modulation (FM) , and others.

By End-Use Industry : Military and Defense, Aviation, Space, Marine, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Doppler Radar Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global Doppler radar market. The largest market share attributes to the rising demand Doppler radars from the military & defense, aviation, space, and marine sectors for re-locatable weather forecasting applications. Besides, factors such as the availability of advanced technologies and rising military budgets drive regional market growth. The North American Doppler radar market is projected to retain its dominance over the global market throughout the assessment period.

Europe stands second in the global Doppler radar market. The market is majorly driven by the robust defense sector and aviation sectors in the region. Besides, the growing ISR capabilities and weather forecast applications foster the growth of the regional market. Also, the resurging economy in the region plays a causal role in the market growth, making R&D funds available for the developments & improvements in Doppler radar. The European Doppler radar market is estimated to create a substantial revenue pocket over the review period.

The Doppler radar market in the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly. Factors such as the rising military budgets to purchase advanced radars and rapid technological advancements drive the regional market growth. Moreover, increasing funding support from the public & private sectors to drive R&D required for the development of advanced Doppler radars foster the growth of the market. The APAC Doppler radar market is expected to register an impressive CAGR during the anticipated period.

Global Doppler Radar Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the Doppler radar market appears to be diversified due to the presence of several giant manufacturers. Industry players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, and product/technology launch to gain a larger competitive share. They make substantial investments to drive their R&D and expansion plans.

They strive to develop advanced technologies that can improve their product development capacity and improve visuals, accuracy, and data precision. To expand their global footprints, they acquire small yet promising companies from the emerging markets. A large share of the market is dominated by end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, aviation, space, and marine.

Major Players:

Players leading the Doppler radar market include Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.), L3 Technologies (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), SAAB AB (Sweden), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Exelis (U.S.), and Kelvin Hughes (U.K.), among others.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

February 11, 2020 — Fujitsu Components America introduced 3-Channel, 24GHz Doppler radar Sensor Module named FWM7RAZ01. The new Doppler Radar Sensor comes with a wide speed-detection range and high interference tolerance. FWM7RAZ01 module and evaluation kit facilitate the development & evaluation of various non-contact, movement sensing products, although there is no high-frequency RF electronics expertise. Such applications can be integrated into the sensors include human vital sign and fall monitoring, structural & mechanical movement detection, machine maintenance, and more.

