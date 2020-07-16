Massive MIMO Market 2020| Growth Factors, Sales Revenue, Regional Trends, Company Profile, Business Strategy, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Outlook 2023

Multiple-Input Multiple-Output or MIMO basically refers to a network backed by which over one data signal can be transmitted as well as received using the same radio channel. This process uses separate antennas to send and receive each data signal. Massive MIMO consists of more number of antennas, unlike the traditional MIMO. The massive MIMO network expands the capacity of the wireless connection without needing more spectrums.

The higher number of antennas facilitates better performance, with respect to link reliability, data rate, enhanced resistance to interference as well as intentional jamming. This helps the network increase five to seven times on the same spectrum, making it possible for customers to experience superfast and unified data speeds, regardless of the number of users.One of the top factors boosting the growth of the massive MIMO market includes the rising implementation of new and advanced software in communication networks that helps increase the speed of data transfer with elevated network connectivity.

The connectivity between mobile phones and similar devices has increased in recent years, given the surge in device ownership. As a result, with the aim to reduce the traffic between devices for smoother sharing of information and achieve better network capacity, the use of massive MIMO is expected to grow across different industry verticals in the coming years. Another equally important factor promoting the growth of the massive MIMO market is the product’s excellent signal to noise ratio, which facilitates smooth transmission of data as well as network connectivity.

Segmentation

The segmentation of the massive MIMO market is conducted on the basis of spectrum, technology and application.By technology, the massive MIMO market is segmented into LTE Advanced Pro, LTE Advanced, and 5G.By the application, the massive MIMO market is segmented into 16T16R & 32T32R, 8T8R, 64T64R, 128T128R & above. By the spectrum, the massive MIMO market is segmented into TDD, FDD, FBMC and OFDM.

Regional Asessment

Asia Pacific or APAC is the top-performing Massive MIMO Technology Market, given the burgeoning population of smartphone users. Applications like mobile banking and social media have increased exponentially in the region, leading to a considerable amount of data exchange. The North American market for massive MIMO is mostly supported by the mounting demand for software implementation within a communication network. At present, there is a variety of applications in mobile phones for social media, mobile banking, Internet surfing, and more. Therefore, to transfer and receive a huge amount of data with no interruptions and high speed, massive MIMO is in great demand since it acts as a wireless medium for data communication. Massive MIMO can be described as an improved version of MIMO with hundreds or sometimes thousands of antennas as well as terminals. Furthermore, soaring demand for surveillance as well as security applications boosts the market growth in the region. In Europe, the demand for Massive MIMO is quite high, thanks to the rising number of mobile as well as laptop users. The transmission of data from one end to another is increasing, given the surge in the ownership of smartphones across the world. Smartphones have a number of applications, including uploading and downloading photos, videos, and other information. A massive amount of data can be transmitted at high speed at any time, which boosts the use of massive MIMO as it helps expand the rate of data transmission, in addition to bringing down the latency.

Key Competitors

ZTE (China), Sprint Corporation (US), China Mobile Limited (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Verizon (US), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), and Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany) and among others are functioning in the market.

