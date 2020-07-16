Organ-on-a-chip Market Diagnosis, Treatment Considering Future Developments & Growth Overview 2020

Global Organ-on-a-chip Market Research Report: By Organ Type (Lung-on-Chip, Heart-on-Chip, Liver-on-Chip, Intestine-on-Chip, Kidney-on-Chip, Human-on-Chip), By Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, Others) and By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Organizations, Others) – Forecast to 2025

The Organ-on-a-chip Market report offers insights into the leading market players and presents an assessment of their current market position. Company information with regards to revenue, segmental share, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the report

Major Key Players

To gain a substantially large competitive advantage, these players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launch. Due to the increasing strategic partnerships, the structure of the market is changing rapidly. Besides, the growing competition in the market is encouraging multinational companies to acquire small yet promising companies operating in the developing markets..

CN Bio Innovations Limited (UK), Emulate, Inc. (US), TissUse GmbH (Germany), MIMETAS BV (Netherlands), Hµrel Corporation, Nortis, Inc. (US), InSphero (Switzerland), TARA Biosystems, Inc. (US), Axosim (US), Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), BioIVT (US), and HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC (US).

Market Segment Analysis

The global organ-on-a-chip market has been segmented based on organ type, application, and end-user.

The global organ-on-a-chip market has been segregated, based on organ type, into lung-on-chip, heart-on-chip, liver-on-chip, intestine-on-chip, kidney-on-chip, skin-on-chip, blood-brain barrier-on-chip, human-on-chip, and others.

The market based on application has been branched into drug discovery, toxicology research, and others. The drug discovery segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the increased application of OOCs by pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and clinical trials for the different chronic therapeutic areas. The toxicology research segment holds the second-largest share owing to increased R&D, government initiatives and funding for research institutes, and universities on OOCs in toxicology research and drug testing.

By end-user, the market has been classified as pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and others. The pharmaceutical company’s segment is the largest segment owing to the rise in the number of pharmaceutical companies using OOCs for their R&D and drug toxicity and efficacy testing. The research organization segment is the second-largest segment owing to major universities, research organizations, non-profit research centers that are focusing on the application of OOCs in drug toxicology testing. For instance, the Wyss Institute received almost USD 5.6 million in grant money from the US FDA to use its organ-on-chip technology to test human physiological responses to radiation and to evaluate drugs designed to counter those effects in 2017.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Organ-on-a-chip Market has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

