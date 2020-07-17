Protective Clothing Market Size, Share, Growth | Covid -19 Impact Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2023

Protective Clothing Market research information: material (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide), application (Thermal, chemical, Mechanical) end-user industry (Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Medical, and Others) Forecast till 2023

Protective Clothing Competitive Landscapes

Bulwark Protective Apparel (U.S.), Kimberly Clark Corp. (U.S.), Asatex AG (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Globe Manufacturing Co. LLC (U.S.), Ansell Limited (Australia), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Bennett Safetywear Ltd (U.K), and Australian Defense Apparel (Australia).

Protective Clothing Market

The global protective clothing market is expected to grow at a considerable rate and achieve high growth revenues over the forecast period of 2017-2023, projects Market Research Future (MRFR) in a minutely analyzed research report. The market is driven by the implementation of strict safety regulations across the globe. High incidences of workplace hazards have been on the rise lately which has directed focus towards safety measurements in various industry verticals.

Employees working in the pharmaceutical industry often encounter multiple on the job hazards which require them to be protected against varying hazardous and non-hazardous substances which boosts the growth of the market. Scientists are exposed to micro-organisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses including those who have been genetically modified.

These organisms are able to adversely affect human health which makes use of protective clothing necessary. Practices such as total quality management and other safety practices in the US and Europe are expected to drive the growth of the global protective clothing market over the forecast period. Advances in fiber technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the protective clothing market. Moreover, expanding use of protective clothing across various industry verticals such as oil & gas, mining, healthcare, military and defense, and others propel the growth of the market. On the downside, the high cost of raw materials and the threat from substitutes is expected to restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Protective Clothing Market Industry Updates

In September 2018, SeeHerWork, a manufacturer of workwear, safety equipment, and other job-specific products for women in commercial and industrial careers, launched a new line of personal protective clothing equipment.

In September 2018, Tarasafe, a leading protective apparel brand, introduced a new product line that is designed to provide protection against arc flash fires and deliver superior comfort. The protective clothing is designed to insulate the wearer from heat and will not burn when exposed to high intensity or short duration explosion.

Protective Clothing Market Segmentation

Protective Clothing Market has been segmented based on material, application, and end-user. By material, the market has been segmented into aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polyamide, PBI, cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. The PBI (Polybenzimidazole) material segment is expected to lead the market owing to its advantages such as high chemical and thermal stability. By application, the market has been segmented into thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility and others. By end user, the market has been segmented into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, healthcare/medical, mining, military, and others. The building and construction segment is the leading segment by application while the healthcare segment is poised to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

Protective Clothing Regions

The key markets of the global protective clothing market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the market driven by growing urbanization in the developing countries. Burgeoning construction and the oil & gas industry in the region has driven the market in Asia Pacific. North America is a significant growth pocket. Stringent government regulations pertaining to safety standards in the region coupled with developed end-use industries such as healthcare and firefighting boosts the growth of the North America protective clothing market. Europe market is driven by developed healthcare and emergency services industry. EU regulations pertaining to industrial hazards has fuelled the growth of the market.