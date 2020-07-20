Capsule Coffee Machine Market to Surpass a Valuation of $8261.4 Mn by 2025

Overview:

The global capsule coffee machine market is witnessing a steady rise and is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 8261.4 million by 2025. during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the market can register a CAGR of 7.86%. This market depends on various factors like the changing consumer behavior, rising adoption of coffee machines at home, growing disposable income, better inclusion of technologies, and others.

However, the recent COVID-19 analysis reveals that the disruption in supply chain, growing economic crisis, vulnerability in job sector, and others can deter the market growth.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7982

Segmentation:

The global capsule coffee machine market has been studied by analysts on the basis of a segmentation that includes type and application. The report also reveals various data on volume and revenue to provide better insights on the market and this granular analysis gives a holistic perspective.

By type, the study on the global capsule coffee machine market has been segmented into closed-source system and open-sourced system. The closed-source system is the larger segment with a projected market valuation of USD 5,520.3 Million by the end of 2025. However, the open-source system is expected to become popular due to its easy-to-use features and convenience. During the forecast period, it will garner the higher CAGR.

By application, the global market report on the capsule coffee machine has been segmented into household and commercial. The rise in popularity of coffee among the millennials is expected to boost the market in both these sectors. The rising disposable income will boost the household demand for the product.

Regional Analysis:

The North American market is the largest regional sector for the global market. The region had a 34.84% global market share in 2018. This region is set to gain more due to the rising coffee shop setups and growing preference for the beverage among the people. In Europe, the market will get support from changing preferences.

Competitive Landscape:

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (US), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V. (Netherlands), Illycaffè S.p.A. (Italy), Luigi Lavazza S.p.A. (Italy), Pacific Coffee Co. Ltd (Hong Kong), Kraft Heinz Company (US), Ningbo Aaa Group Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. (China), Dualit Limited (UK), Bradshaw Home, Inc. (US), and Starbucks Corporation (US) are some of the global top-shots who are involved in deciding the future of the market and cementing their own stand by using various tactical measures. These companies mostly deploy measures like innovations, mergers, partnerships, investment in research-related projects, better branding strategy, launching, acquisitions, and others. MRFR made sure that their recent steps get recorded in the report to facilitate a study that will help players in charting their course for the coming years. This study will also help in understanding trends.

Access Full Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/capsule-coffee-machine-market-7982

Industry News:

The global intake of the capsule coffee machine is rising due to the changing consumer behavior and growing inclusion of technologies. But the recent COVID-19 impact on the market was disruptive. This is primarily due to the lockdowns in several countries, which triggered disruption in the production sector and in supply link. The production sector suffered blows due to the stopping of the manufacturing sector. However, the COVID-19 analysis also reveals that once these countries decide to lift the bans the market will slowly get back on its foot. But this will take time and a second wave of COVID-19 crisis is looming large, which may dampen the growth prospect significantly in the coming days.