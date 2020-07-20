Micro-Irrigation System Market New Opportunities, Business Boosting Strategies, Current Scenario, Forecast to 2024

Micro-Irrigation System Market Overview

Micro-Irrigation is an approach to irrigation which helps to reduce the water demand, it has been driven by commercial farmers in dry regions of United States of America and Israel in farming areas where water is scarce. Many parts of the world are now using micro-irrigation technology especially small-scale farmers in developing countries are slowly adopting this technique. Several organizations are looking at the way to reduce the cost of micro-irrigation and coming up with different innovative approaches such as drip irrigation and pipe irrigation. These factors will play a key role to grow micro-irrigation system market at CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period.

Global Micro-Irrigation System Market is mainly driven by increasing concern over exhausting water resources and need of efficient use of water especially in regions where water is scarce. Many local governments are encouraging farmers to implement micro-irrigation systems as a standard practice to conserve water which is also driving market growth. Reduction in rainfall due to climate change and pressure to fulfil demand of quality products is supporting the growth of market.

The major key players in Micro-Irrigation System Market are Akplas (Turkey), Netafim Ltd Corporate (Israel), Jain irrigation systems (India), Irritec (Italy), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Antelco (Australia), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.) and Weishi Huifa Machinery Plant (China)

Depend upon amount of water available and type of a crop and farming method, different types of micro-irrigation techniques are used. Drip irrigation system is considered as most efficient micro-irrigation technique. People from South Australia has recently developed the new micro-irrigation technique named “Measured irrigation” which basically operates on rainwater and sunlight. Farmers from developing countries prefers to buy affordable and efficient micro-irrigation technique and it is mainly influenced by government initiatives in that region. Irrigation system based on real time sensor is becoming popular in developed countries.

The global Micro-Irrigation System Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this North America region has major market share followed by Europe and APAC. Mexico, U.S., India, Australia and France are major importers of micro-irrigation systems from last few years. Micro-irrigation is being newly implemented in developing countries especially from Asia and Africa.

