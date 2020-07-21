Kefir Market Global Industry Review, Research, Statistics, Size, Share, Growth To 2024

Kefir Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest report on The Global Kefir Market predicts a substantial growth during the forecast period (2017-2023) for the market. The market is also expected to achieve a remarkable valuation by the end of 2023. Kefir is a fermented milk drink that has its origin in Russia and the traditional methods include overnight fermentation of lactose that turns into slightly alcoholic beverages.

The fermentation process leaves the little amount of lactose in the final product owing to which people with lactose intolerance can also have it. Commercial production of kefir includes a powdered mixture of bacteria and yeast which allows manufacturers to keep the flavors at a constant point. MRFR, while preparing the report on the Kefir Market, kept its focus majorly on the segmental analysis where volume-wise and value-wise growth has been charted in detail.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players profiled in The Global Kefir Market are Fresh Made, Inc. (U.S.), Nourish Kefir (U.K.), Danone SA (France), Lifeway Foods Inc. (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Kenmare Living Foods (Ireland), and Wallaby Yogurt Company (U.S.)

Market Segmentation

MRFR analyzes the global kefir market by flavor, type, and application for a detailed analysis of the entire market.

Based on The Flavor, The Global Kefir Market is segmented into regular and flavored. Regular kefir owns the maximum share of the market due to its ease in production. Consumers prefer naturally flavored kefir more which is also a factor providing substantial market traction.

Based on The Type, The Kefir Market comprises milk kefir, water kefir, others. Milk kefir has the maximum market share owing to the high demand for traditionally produced kefir.

Based on The Application, The Kefir Market can be segmented into dietary supplements, dips & sauces, beverages, frozen desserts, and others. The beverage segment owns the maximum market share due to the rise in intake of healthy beverages across the globe.

Regional Analysis

MRFR segments the global Kefir market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) for a comprehensive analysis.

Europe’s share in the global market is the maximum as the region is experiencing a high demand for healthy drinks. The region is experiencing strong demands for healthy drinks in tandem with the growing health-related awareness. Other factors such as changing food consumption can also be considered vital for the growth in intake of kefir in the regional market. In Europe, Belgium, Germany, and the U.K. are countries that are exhibiting substantial market growth.

