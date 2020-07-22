8K TV Market In-Depth Analysis during 2020-2027

What is 8K TV?

8K TV is a newly introduced TV, which is an advanced version of 4K TV. These TVs offer higher resolution in comparison to 4K. 8K TVs moves up to 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, while 4K TVs are 3,840-1,260 pixels. That means the number of horizontal as well as vertical pixels in 8K TVs is double of that in 4K TVs. Samsung and Sony are two of the prominent players in the 8K TV industry; however, some other players have announced their plans to launch 8K TVs soon.

The reports cover key market developments in the 8K TV as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the 8K TV are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market 8K TV in the world market.

The 8K TV market is at a primitive stage as it’s a very new technology and has been commercialized by only a few players in the market. The high cost of these TVs, as well as lack of 8K content availability, are the key reasons hampering the growth of the market. However, with advancements in technology and mass production, the price of these TVs is anticipated to decrease in the near future. Further, the increasing spending capability of people in developing economies as well as the rising demand for luxury consumer electronics is expected to bolster the 8K TV market.

1.SAMSUNG

2.LG Electronics

3.SHARP

4.Sony Corporation

