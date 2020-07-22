Hereditary Cancer Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn in 2027 with Key Players Hologic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Myriad Genetics, Cancer Genetics

The global hereditary cancer testing market is expected to reach US$ 9,840.52 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,967.74 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.

The market for hereditary cancer testing is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of hereditary cancer and growing awareness about hereditary cancer have been boosting the market over the years. In addition, the growing demand for noninvasive methods of detection are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. However, problems in accessing whole genomic data for early detection are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Cancer Genetics Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myogenes, Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Pathway Genomics Corporation, CENTOGENE AG

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00019972

Genetic testing helps evaluate the chance of developing cancer in a lifetime. The genetic testing is done by searching for specific mutations in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. An inherited gene mutation causes hereditary cancer. An inherited gene is the one which is passed from parent to child in a family. Various methods are used for hereditary cancer testing; it includes genetic counseling. The counseling provides a discussion regarding recommendations for preventive care and screening with the patient. They support groups and other information resources and provide emotional support to the person getting the results.

Genomic analysis is used to monitor, diagnose, treat, forecast, and prevent diseases, and promote good health in persons. The technological advances have allowed more significant integration of genomics into health care delivery, facilitating screening and molecular diagnostics along with the precise detection of microbes, and prescription and monitoring of efficiency of more accurate therapeutics. Moreover, the genome-based approaches deliver advantages, and it also come with new susceptibilities and risks concerning cybersecurity. The dependency on genome databases restricts the cyber-attacks by conceding their integrity, taking them hostage, or manipulating the data they contain. Therefore, the problem in accessing the whole genomic data for early detection is expected to create a negative impact on the overall industry at a certain extent.

Global hereditary cancer testing market is segmented by diagnosis type, technology, and end user. On the basis of diagnosis type, the market is segmented into biopsy and imaging. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into sequencing, PCR, and microarray. Based on end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospital, and clinics. In 2018, the imaging held the largest share in the market, by diagnosis type.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00019972

Table Of Content

1.Introduction

2. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – Market Landscape

5. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – Global Analysis

7. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Analysis– by Diagnosis Type

8. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Analysis– by Technology

9. Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Analysis – by End User

10. Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11. Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – Industry Landscape

12. Hereditary Cancer Testing Market–Key Company Profiles

13. Appendix

Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00019972

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune