Online Mobile Gambling Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2025

Some of the major players operating in the global Online Mobile Gambling Market are Kindred Group Plc (Malta), Betsson AB (Sweden), Net Entertainment (Sweden), 888 Holdings PLC (U.K), Paddy Power Betfair Plc. (Ireland), Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Ltd. (U.K), Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment (Austria), Bet-at-home.com (U.K), Betfair Group plc.(U.K), William Hill Plc (U.K), and Kindred Group (U.K).

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment report, the global Online Mobile Gambling Market has been projected to expand at a 7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. Although the growth of the market has been slow in the past, it is projected to gain momentum over the next few years. One of the key factors that is responsible for accelerating the growth of the market is the legalization of online gambling in many countries. Case to the point is, Belarus has legalized online gambling in July 2018 and also drafted legislation in favor of taxing and licensing online gambling operators.

The large-scale penetration of internet services coupled with the rising market presence of smartphones are expected to dictate the growth trajectory of the Online Mobile Gambling Market over the next couple of years. In addition, the introduction of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), chatbots, AR & VR, are projected to make gambling more interactive and responsive. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment the Online Mobile Gambling Market in the foreseeable future.

The influence of blockchain and cryptocurrency is likely to bring innovations to the Online Mobile Gambling Market and revolutionize the growth trajectory of the market over the assessment period. For instance, LetBet, which is an online blockchain-based gaming platform, has announced the introduction of its currency LBT for eliminating delays and unfair payment systems. On the contrary, the illegalization of gambling in some of the countries remains an impediment to market growth.

By type, the global Online Mobile Gambling Market has been segmented into betting, casino, poker, lottery, online bingo, and others.

By end-users, the Online Mobile Gambling Market has been segmented into gambling enthusiasts, social exuberant, dabblers.

By region, the Online Mobile Gambling Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is the most prominent market for mobile gambling and is expected to flourish exceptionally over the next couple of years. The Online Mobile Gambling Market in the region is likely to attract new entrants. The influx of investments is expected to support the introduction of new technologies and gaming. This, in turn, is anticipated to catalyze market growth during the assessment period. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing per capita income witnessed in the region is poised to aid the proliferation of the Online Mobile Gambling Market in the region.

In February 2019, as per the sources of eGaming Review (EGR), DraftKings, a daily fantasy sports contest provider, is expected to launch a standalone mobile casino app.

In February 2019, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, a diversified casino-entertainment company, has announced the signing of a contract with DraftKings, the U.S.’s leading sports-tech entertainment brand. The deal includes access to online gaming market revenue streams and events.

In January 2019, Bitbook, a leading Crypto Sportsbook, and Casino, has announced the launch of its online gambling and betting platform.

In September 2018, the Stars Group, an online gambling company, BetStars app, mobile sports betting in New Jersey.

In August 2018, DraftKings, a leading sports-tech entertainment brand of the U.S., has announced the introduction of mobile sports betting in New Jersey. It has become the first company in the state to roll out mobile sports betting.

