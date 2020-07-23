Adoption of BYOD in Organizations to Drive Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis

Market Overview

Unified endpoint management refers to a tool that poses as a single management interface for mobile devices and personal computers. Unified endpoint management primarily works with mobile device management (MDM) and application program interfaces (APIs) in both mobile operating systems and desktops. Through the deployment of UEM solutions, users can gain access to several critical business applications on any device, at any time, from any location. It also delivers IT services and multiple devices with minimal administrative effort and a high level of security. Several organizations have started integrating UEM solutions to enhance their resources with an integrated and business-centric approach.

The global Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis is estimated to gain a record-breaking revenue valuation of USD 9.67 billion by the end of the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in their latest report, have suggested that the market is expected to register a remarkable CAGR of 37.48% during the forecast period. A need for a single unified endpoint management (UEM) solution to manage conventional as well as unconventional endpoints is one of the several factors pushing the UEM market growth. Furthermore, growing need for data security, coupled with ascending ownership of mobile devices in the working population are promoting the mounting growth of the global Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6419

Key Players

Some of the players prevalent in the global unified endpoint management (UEM) market include VMware, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), MobileIron (US), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), Ivanti (US), Sophos Ltd. (UK), SOTI Inc. (Canada) and Jamf (US).

Industry Update

Sept 2019: Lenovo, a global provider of ThinkUEM, announced that it was successful in the delivery of the UEM solution to Yudutek to enable a richer software and hardware services experience.

Market Segmentation

The global unified endpoint management (UEM) market is segmented on the basis of type, organization size, vertical and region. By type, the market is segmented into solutions and services. By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunication & IT, retail, government & defense, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and automotive.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis is studied for the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is likely to pose as the largest market for the global unified endpoint management. Such command over the market can be attributed to the extensive adoption of the bring your own device (BYOD) concept to facilitate remote operations and safeguard the data present within the organization. In addition, need to protect data stored on cloud and shared over the network is projected to support the proliferating adoption of unified endpoint management solutions in North America.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis over the forecast period. This is causative of mobility being integrated at a gradual pace across several organizations present in the region. Additionally, a growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) in various organizations to aid remote access to the organization’s data is one of the primary factors fostering the unified endpoint management (UEM) market present in the APAC region.

Europe is anticipated to reap the second-largest share of the Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis through the review period. Fast-paced deployment of unified endpoint management solutions is witnessed in the region’s enterprises. Acceleration noted in the adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policies in several organizations from different industry verticals is anticipated to propel the growth of the regional market.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis, By Country, 2018–2023

Continued…….

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/unified-endpoint-management-market-6419

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Analysis In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]