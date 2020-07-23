Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Research Report to Value at USD 2,423.1 Mn by 2025

Global Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Research Report: Information by Type (Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher, and Detection System), by Application (Clothing and Fashion Accessory, Cosmetic/Pharmacy, Supermarket and Large Grocery, Automotive, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2025

Key Players

The major players functioning in the global Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Research Report are recognized by MRFR, based on country of origin, regional branches, modern developments, industry expertise, and product line diversification. Some well established companies are; Tyco International PLC (US), CheckPoint Systems (US), Nedap NV (Netherlands), Sentry Technology Corporation (US), Gunnebo Gateway AB (Sweden), Industrial Security Solutions Inc (US), Ketec Inc (US), Universal Surveillance Systems (US), ALL-TAG Corporation (US), SPIE AGIS Fire & Security (Hungary), FE Moran Security Solutions (US), and STANLEY Security (US). These marketers contribute largely to expansion of the market, reports MRFR.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5211

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest electronic article surveillance system market 2020 report states that the expansion of the EAS system market is expected at a high pace. MRFR findings reveals that the global electronic article surveillance system (EAS) industry is poised to value at USD 2,423.1 Mn by 2025 from USD 1,770 Mn in 2018.

EAS is a technology innovation deployed by retailers, libraries, and other industrial sectors to prevent shoplifting, improve inventory management, and improve the efficient operation of a goods store. There are various types of EAS such as hard tags, soft tags, labels, detachers, and others that are used in clothing stores, fashion stores, cosmetic stores, supermarkets, and other large stores. The increasing technological advancement and constant growth in the retail sector have also increased the threat of theft in the past few years, which has compelled retailer to adopt EAS.

In addition, the high adoption of inventory management and to eliminate inefficient operations across different sectors, such as the retail sector can boost the expansion of the electronic article surveillance system in the near future. EAS can aid in making critical decision, interpret, analyze, and respond to real time operational data. They utilize detectors and controllers, labels & hard tags, and deactivators & detachers. Plus, EAS system is constantly experiencing technological upgradation. Moreover, manufacturers are committed to the upgradation of technologies to deploy the EAS system. These factors are expected to spur the expansion of the electronic article surveillance system market.

Market Segmentation

The world Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Research Report segment study is based on type and application.

The type based segments of the Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Research Report are soft tag, hard tag, detection system, and deactivator or detacher.

The application-based segments of the Electronic Article Surveillance System (EAS) Research Report are cosmetic or pharmacy, clothing and fashion accessory, large grocery, supermarket, automotive, and industrial.

Regional Analysis

North America EAS market can dominate the world market. The rise in security concerns, especially in retail stores can prompt the expansion of the market. The need for effective management and control of crowd in a retail store is one of the essential event that is taken care by the security in the US. The sole purpose behind the high adoption of EAS is to eliminate threatening situations, such as misuse or stealing product.

In Asia Pacific, the expansion of the electronic article surveillance system can be credited to the rise in the adoption in forecast period. The government of China is rooting the seed of economic deep. As the economic base of China strengthens, the largest consumer and manufacturer of electronic devices in APAC is expected to head the regional market. Economic fluctuations in certain regions of APAC can cause disturbance in the market. In Europe, potential research and developmental undertakings are expected to prompt the market rise in the years to come.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM (EAS) RESEARCH REPORT SALES, BY TYPE (K UNITS)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM (EAS) RESEARCH REPORT SHARE BY TYPE (%) 2012-2019

TABLE 3 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE (EAS) SYSTEM SALES (VOLUME) BY APPLICATION (2012-2026)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM (EAS) RESEARCH REPORT SALES, BY TYPE (K UNITS) (2012-2019)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE (EAS) SYSTEM REVENUE BY TYPE (2012-2019) (USD MILLION)

Continued…….

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electronic-article-surveillance-system-market-5211

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC ARTICLE SURVEILLANCE (EAS) SYSTEM SALES VOLUME (2012-2022)

FIGURE 2 HARD TAG SALES (K UNITS) (2012-2019)

FIGURE 3 SOFT TAG SALES (K UNITS) (2012-2019)

FIGURE 4 DEACTIVATOR OR DETACHER SALES (K UNITS) (2012-2019)

FIGURE 5 DETECTION SYSTEM SALES (K UNITS) (2012-2019)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]