Enhanced Vision Systems Market 2020| Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges and Global Analysis by 2023

All modern aircrafts need flight vision system – if not to improve situational awareness then surely to comply with stringent safety regulations. Enhanced flight vision system also referred as EFVS or EVS hold tremendous market potential. Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global enhanced flight vision systems market will witness a sound growth over the next several years. The uptick in aircraft manufacturing, fuelled by increased demand in fast-developing countries such as India and China, is reflecting favourably on the market.

EFVS is significantly improve situational awareness for pilots during the flights. It allows pilot to make better assessment of outside condition and informed decisions on route selection. EFVS improve visibility during poor visual conditions (fog, rainfall, etc.) The system also offer critical assistance during the flight operation such as landing, taking-off, taxiing among others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on technology, component and platform.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into synthetic vision, infrared vision, global positioning system, millimetre wave radar and others. The millimetre wave radar segment is forecast to post a strong growth over the next couple of years. Millimeter wave radar is highly efficient and can operate in severe weather conditions and thereby is witnessing a rapid adoption. On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into sensor, camera, display unit, and others. The display unit segment is expected to exhibit a healthy growth over the next couple of years. This is mainly owing to the high importance of display unit in modern flight vision systems. Display units are used for viewing infrared imagery and various other flight-data related infographics and images retrieved from various on-board sensors. Display units are fixed at an angle convenient for quick viewing by the pilot. Use of display units also improve situational awareness. On the basis of platform, Enhanced Vision Systems Industry has been segmented into rotary-wing and fixed-wing.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the market has been segmented into Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and North America. North America remains the most attractive market for enhanced flight vision systems. Existence of a massive aerospace industry puts North America at the forefront of the global enhanced flight vision systems market. The US’s dominance in aircraft manufacturing is likely to remain unchallenged for the medium term. Homegrown American companies like Astronics Corporation and Honeywell International, Inc. are leading the race globally. Moreover, a strong R&D pipeline backed by the government establishments contribute to the exceptional capacity of product innovation. Nevertheless, Asia remains a potential contender with China making aggressive move towards bolstering domestic manufacturing. Emerging economies in APAC is expected to play a key role in market growth during the forecast period.

Competition Analysis

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market include United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel) and L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

