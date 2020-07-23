Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders is a form of additive manufacturing technology, which is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry. As to the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders downstream application, healthcare & dental industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 29.29% of the consumption in 2015. Healthcare & dental industry as one of the most important end-markets for metal based additive manufacturing in general consists of different market segments, which offer opportunities for different metal based additive manufacturing systems and products. Besides, a growing number of leading manufacturers of airframes are using additive materials to produce complex aircraft and spacecraft metal parts. GE Aviation is already the world’s largest user of 3D printing technologies in metals.

The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders²s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.

At present, the manufactures of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are concentrated in Europe, USA and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 80.43% in 2015. The follow area is USA. The global production of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders increases from 171 Unit in 2011 to 1135 Unit in 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems and Arcam AB. And the production of EOS GmbH occupied about 39.34% in 2015.

Despite the growth of 3D of metals, we dont expect to see this growth create market pressure for consumer 3D metal printers. At least, it is not in the short term.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Industry

Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders industry players.

GLOBAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING WITH METAL POWDERS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

Application–

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems, Arcam AB, ReaLizer, Renishaw, Exone, Wuhan Binhu, Bright Laser Technologies, Huake 3D, Syndaya

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

