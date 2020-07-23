Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Polaris, Honda, Kawasaki

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) means a motorized vehicle, propelled by an engine, intended primarily to travel on unpaved surfaces on three- four- wheels or more wheels with low-pressure tires, having a seat designed to be straddled by the driver only or a seat designed to be straddled by the driver and a seat for no more than one passenger and handlebars for steering. As the name implies, it is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles.

First, for industry structure analysis, the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 68.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry.

Second, the production of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) increased from 638.78 K Units in 2011 to 788.38 K Units in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 5%.

Third, China occupied 33.76% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and Japan, which respectively have around 24.71% and 20.78% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 75.71% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) 4900 market in 2020.

”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Industry

Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry players.

GLOBAL ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE (ATV) INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Purpose

Displacement (ml)

Application–

Sports and leisure

Agriculture industry

Out-door work

Military forces

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Polaris, Honda, Kawasaki, BRP, Yamaha Motor, Arctic Cat, Suzuki, Hisun, CFMOTO, KYMCO, XY FORCE, TGB, Feishen Group, Linhai Group, Rato, Cectek

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

