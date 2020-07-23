Global Automotive Transfer Case Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Magna, GKN, BorgWarner

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Automotive Transfer Case market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Automotive Transfer Case is a part of the drivetrain of four-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, and other multiple powered axle vehicles. It is an aluminum or steel housing under the vehicle and the vast majority of transfer cases are either chain based or gear based. The transfer case transfers power from the transmission to the front and rear axles by means of drive shafts. It also synchronizes the difference between the rotation of the front and rear wheels, and may contain one or more sets of low range gears for off-road use.

The Automotive Transfer Case industry is relatively concentrated, the revenue of top 5 manufacturers account about 68% of global market share in 2015. And high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Magna, GKN, BorgWarner, Linamar, ZF, AAM, Meritor, Dana, Marmon, Hyundai Dymos, Fabco, Univance and etc.

North America is the largest producer (53% market share of global in 2015) and consumer (42% market share of global in 2015) of Automotive Transfer Case and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry. The region is dominated by domestic OEMs, such as Ford Motors Company, General Motors Company, and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Automotive Transfer Case in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Transfer Case 4900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Automotive Transfer Case Industry

Global Automotive Transfer Case market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Automotive Transfer Case industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Automotive Transfer Case industry players.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TRANSFER CASE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Automotive Transfer Case market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Automotive Transfer Case business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Automotive Transfer Case business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Automotive Transfer Case industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Automotive Transfer Case market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Automotive Transfer Case Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Gear Driven Transfer Cases

Chain Driven Transfer Cases

Application–

Light Trucks

SUVs

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Automotive Transfer Case industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Automotive Transfer Case Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Magna, GKN, BorgWarner, Linamar, ZF, AAM, Meritor, Dana, Marmon, Hyundai Dymos, Fabco, Univance

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

