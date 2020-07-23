Global FRP Pipe Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Amiantit, Future Pipe Industries, HengRun Group

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the FRP Pipe market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) (also fibre-reinforced polymer) is a composite material made of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibres. The fibres are usually glass, carbon, aramid, or basalt. Rarely, other fibres such as paper or wood or asbestos have been used. The polymer is usually an epoxy, vinylester or polyester thermosetting plastic; and phenol formaldehyde resins are still in use.

Figerglass Reinforced Pipes play an important role in industrial sector and there is an increasing for this product. FRP pipe is a non-metal product made through the continuous winding of fiberglass filament that is saturated in a proprietary formula of epoxy resin and curing agents and utilizing specialized winding and heat curing techniques. Epoxy resins have a particular molecular chain structure that provides a superior chemical bonding and curing system. Utilizing fiberglass as an integrated element these molecular features work together to form a 3-dimensional network of greater structural integrity in material strength, smoothness, corrosive resistance, porosity and capillary resistance, thermal and anti-conductivity features.

It has many applications including Piping systems, tankers as well as vessels in many fields syetems, FRP piping systems are available in a variety of standard diameters ranging from 25 to 1200 mm. Plasticon Composites offers FRP pipe and fittings to meet all national and international standards, depending on the area and application. Combining the strength of FRP and the chemical compatibility of plastics provides customers with a superior alternative to costly metal alloys and rubber-lined steel. In addition, some companies, such as Plasticon Composites, manufacture and installs thermoplastic lined FRP (dual laminate) pipes for aggressive products such as chlorine gas, hydrochloric acid, sodium hypochlorite and caustic soda. Plasticon Composites have combined various thermoplastic and fluoropolymer liners (PVC, C-PVC, PP, PE, PVDF, E-CTFE, FEP, PFA, MFA) with glass fibre reinforced polyester resins in order to provide customers with dual laminate piping systems for extremely hot and corrosive environments.

In the future, because of the development of new materials and techniques, the FRP piepes will become lighter and have more strong chemical resistance as well as more flexibility. Therefore Future FRP pipes can work in harsher environment for a relatively long time. This can make these pipes more functional and expand their markets.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the FRP Pipe 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: FRP Pipe Industry

Global FRP Pipe market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The FRP Pipe industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top FRP Pipe industry players.

GLOBAL FRP PIPE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for FRP Pipe market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global FRP Pipe business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to FRP Pipe business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide FRP Pipe industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global FRP Pipe market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global FRP Pipe Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Polyster FRP Pipe

Polyurethane FRP Pipe

Epoxy FRP Pipe

Others

Application–

Oil and gas

Chemical

Drainage

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global FRP Pipe industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global FRP Pipe Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Amiantit, Future Pipe Industries, HengRun Group, China National Building Material Company, National Oilwell Varco, Ershings, Sarplast, HOBAS, ZCL Composites Inc., Fibrex, Enduro, Flowtite, Beetle Plastics, ECC Corrosion, Augusta Fiberglass, Hanwei Energy

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global FRP Pipe Market”

161- Number of Tables and Figures.

154- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to FRP Pipe business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the FRP Pipe market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

