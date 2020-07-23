Global Laminating Adhesives Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Laminating Adhesives market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Laminating Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solventborne, solventless and waterborne types.

The global sales of laminating adhesives are estimated from 480184 MT in 2011 to 560483 MT in 2016. In 2015, the global laminating adhesives sales market was led by USA, Europe, China and Japan, where the North America and China are important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers in every region and the major manufacturers activities of laminating adhesives are Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, Dow, 3M etc. Huacheng is the China sales leader, holding 0.81% sales share in 2015.

Laminating adhesives downstream is wide, and the major fields are flexible packaging, Industrial Applications, Automotive Applications, etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of laminating adhesives, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

A key trend in the laminating adhesives market is the movement toward higher quality products. HMA is a large determinant to the end-products overall quality, while typically only incurring only a small part of the overall cost. Accordingly, as end-products continue to be realized further down the value chain, customers are beginning to choose higher-end products. The ongoing shift toward higher quality adhesives has brought about a surplus of low-end goods and intense competition in that area of the market. Consequently, it has encouraged many mid- and low-level suppliers to invest more heavily in R&D in the hope of being able to penetrate the more lucrative high-end market. Foreign companies will continue to dominate the more lucrative high-end market, primarily owing to superior R&D, as well as supply chain efficiencies that allow for easier access to high-quality raw materials.

As connections become more established, the entire market is trending toward direct sales, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. This observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Laminating Adhesives 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Laminating Adhesives Industry

Global Laminating Adhesives market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Laminating Adhesives industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Laminating Adhesives industry players.

GLOBAL LAMINATING ADHESIVES INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Laminating Adhesives market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Laminating Adhesives business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Laminating Adhesives business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Laminating Adhesives industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Laminating Adhesives market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Laminating Adhesives Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

Solventless Laminating Adhesives

Water Based Laminating Adhesives

Application–

Flexible Packaging

Industrial Applications

Automotive Applications

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Laminating Adhesives industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Laminating Adhesives Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, DowDuPont, 3M, Vimasco Corporation, Sika Automotive GmbH, Coim, Flint Group, Toyo-Morton, DIC Corporation, Huber Group, Huacheng, Kanuo, Wanhao, Qixiang, Lijia

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Laminating Adhesives business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Laminating Adhesives market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Detailed Overview Of Laminating Adhesives industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Laminating Adhesives Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

