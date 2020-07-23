Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Murata(JP), Kyocera(JP), TDK(JP)

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“LTCC is a type of multilayer ceramic substrate that made by lower temperature (usually from 850 to 900¢ÂÂ) firing process than general ceramic firing process by adding glass to alumina. It makes it possible to use low resistive conductor as conductor patterns in.

Currently, the LTCC industry concentration is relatively high, there are approximately sixties producers distributed in the Japan, North America, Europe and China, and the top ten producers occupy for over 53% of global LTCC devices production. Japan is the largest producer and exporter in the world, over 50% of global LTCC devices, and the Murata, Kyocera, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, KOA Corporation and Yokowo, dominate the market for many years. The North America is the second producer in 2015; American Technical Ceramics and NEO Tech are the two most important producers in the America, and DuPont is a very important play in the LTCC tapes, which supplies LTCC tapes to most of the LTCC devices producers. The Europe also plays an important role in LTCC market, especially Germany and Finland; Bosch, IMST GmbH, MST, Via Electronic, and API Technologies (CMAC), are the most major manufacturers in Europe, these manufacturers mainly focus on the industrial areas, like automobile, communication, medical treatment, aviation and military fields etc. China is the largest consumer in the world; most of the electronic products are made in China, especially smartphone, computer, tablet, Television, and other electronic components. China consumes over 32% of the LTCC devices (LTCC Components, LTCC Substrates, LTCC Modules) in 2015, but most of the LTCC devices relies on import, from Japan.

Globally, the production of LTCC devices was 39.6 billion in 2015, and it will reach 87.9 billion in 2021, thanks to the fast growing of the smartphones and electronic products in the world, especially in emerging market, like China, India and Southeast Asia regions. The production value of LTCC devices was approximately 2.55 billion in 2015, and it is expected than the production value will be 5.19 billion in 2021.

In the future, the LTCC industry will keep a trend of rapid growth, due to the fast growing of mobile internet in the world. The LTCC market space is huge, full of chances and challenges.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) 4900 market in 2020.

”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Industry

Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) industry players.

GLOBAL LOW TEMPERATURE CO-FIRED CERAMIC (LTCC) INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

LTCC Components

LTCC Substrates

LTCC Module

Others

Application–

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Military

Automobile Electronics

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Murata(JP), Kyocera(JP), TDK(JP), Taiyo Yuden(JP), KOA Corporation(JP), Yokowo(JP), Hitachi Metals(JP), NIKKO(JP), Soshin Electric(JP), Bosch(DE), IMST GmbH(DE), MST(DE), Via Electronic(DE), Adamant(JP), API Technologies(BE), Selmic(FL), VTT(FL), American

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

