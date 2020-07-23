Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | SMC Corporation, Festo, IMI

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Pneumatic Cylinder market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Pneumatic cylinders are mechanical devices which use the power of compressed gas to produce a force in a reciprocating linear motion.

First, as for the pneumatic cylinder industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 10 manufacturers occupied 60% of market share. The top five manufacturers are SMC Corporation, Festo, IMI, Parker, Aventics which are close to 48 per cent totally in 2015. The SMC Corporation which has 16.69% market share in 2015 is the leader in the Pneumatic Cylinder industry. The manufacturers following SMC Corporation are Festo and IMI, which respectively has 12.01% and 6.90% market share in 2015.

Second, the global consumption of pneumatic cylinder products rises up from 8212.2 K units in 2011 to 10380.6 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 5.23%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the pneumatic cylinder products in East Asia.

Third, Europe is the largest production and consumption region for pneumatic cylinder. Witch production about 32.03% and consumption about 25.91% in 2015.

Forth, the downstream industries of pneumatic cylinder products are industrial realm, automotive, Building industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of china industrial realm, automotive market, the consumption increase of pneumatic cylinder will be bright.

Finally, we believe pneumatic cylinder industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials. We tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Pneumatic Cylinder 4900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Pneumatic Cylinder Industry

Global Pneumatic Cylinder market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Pneumatic Cylinder industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Pneumatic Cylinder industry players.

GLOBAL PNEUMATIC CYLINDER INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Pneumatic Cylinder market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Pneumatic Cylinder business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Pneumatic Cylinder business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Pneumatic Cylinder industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Pneumatic Cylinder market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Single-Acting Cylinders

Double-Acting Cylinders

Other

Application–

Industrial realm

Automotive

Building

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Pneumatic Cylinder industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Pneumatic Cylinder Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

SMC Corporation, Festo, IMI, Parker, Aventics, Aro (Ingersoll Rand), Univer, Camozzi, Metal Work, Airtac, Ashun Fluid Power Co, Bimba Manufacturing, EMC, Bansbach, Aignep

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Pneumatic Cylinder business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Pneumatic Cylinder market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Pneumatic Cylinder industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Pneumatic Cylinder Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

