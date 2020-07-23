Global POC Diagnostics Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Abbott, Roche, Abbott Laboratories

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the POC Diagnostics market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.

Currently, there are more companies enter into POC Diagnostics industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, Alere, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Bayer Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, etc.

Alere is the largest supplier of POC Diagnostics, with the revenue market share about 18% in 2015, and the top 6 supplier of POC Diagnostics, with the revenue market share about 68% in 2015. That is to say, the industry of POC Diagnostics is relative concentration.

There are nine kinds of POC Diagnostics, which are Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Tumor Markers Testing, Urinalysis Testing and Cholesterol Testing. Blood Glucose Testing is wildly used in the POC Diagnostics, with a revenue market share nearly 46% in 2015. The fastest-growing segment, Cardiac Markers Testing, is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13%.

POC Diagnostics is used in Clinics, Hospitals, Laboratory and Others. Report data showed that 42.3% of the POC Diagnostics market demand in Clinics application, 34.4% in Hospitals application, and 4.9% in Laboratory application in 2015.

Development Tendency

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, POC Diagnostics industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Revenue of POC Diagnostics have brought a lot of opportunities there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the POC Diagnostics 4900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: POC Diagnostics Industry

Global POC Diagnostics market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The POC Diagnostics industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top POC Diagnostics industry players.

GLOBAL POC DIAGNOSTICS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for POC Diagnostics market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global POC Diagnostics business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to POC Diagnostics business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide POC Diagnostics industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global POC Diagnostics market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global POC Diagnostics Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Tumor Markers Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Application–

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global POC Diagnostics industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global POC Diagnostics Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Abbott, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Bayer Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Nipro Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Nova Biomedical, BioMerieux, Quidel, Helena Laboratories, OraSure Technologies, Accriva, Abaxis

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global POC Diagnostics Market”

165- Number of Tables and Figures.

145- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to POC Diagnostics business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the POC Diagnostics market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of POC Diagnostics industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of POC Diagnostics Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

