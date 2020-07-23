Global POS Terminals Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Ingenico, Verifone, PAX

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the POS Terminals market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“POS Terminals is a computerized replacement for a cash register. The POS system can include the ability to record and track customer orders, process credit and debit cards, connect to other systems in a network, and manage inventory. Generally, a POS terminal has as its core a personal computer, which is provided with application-specific programs and I/O devices for the particular environment in which it will serve. A POS system for a restaurant, for example, is likely to have all menu items stored in a database that can be queried for information in a number of ways. POS terminals are used in most industries that have a point of sale such as a service desk, including Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Retail.

The POS Terminals industry is relatively concentrated, the top ten manufactures production accounting 87% global market share in 2015. The global market scale of POS Terminals is about 4.6 billion dollars in 2015. It is expected to reach 11.4 billion dollars by 2021, with the CAGR of 16%.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, Newland Payment, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, New POS Technology, Bitel, CyberNet, Castles Technology, SZZT and etc.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of POS Terminals and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in electronic payment industry. China has witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of POS Terminals in the Asia Pacific region. And in 2015 China production POS Terminals about 8600 K Unit, accounting 22% global market share.

In recent years, the demand for electronic payment has been growing and the demand of faster speed of payment has been growing as well. This trend has made the demand of Mobile POS Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of POS Terminals starch will increase.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the POS Terminals 4900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: POS Terminals Industry

Global POS Terminals market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The POS Terminals industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top POS Terminals industry players.

GLOBAL POS TERMINALS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for POS Terminals market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global POS Terminals business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to POS Terminals business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide POS Terminals industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global POS Terminals market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global POS Terminals Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Fixed POS Terminals

Wireless POS Terminals

Mobile POS and etc.

Application–

Financial Institutions

Third-Party Payment Institutions

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global POS Terminals industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global POS Terminals Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, Newland Payment, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, New POS Technology, Bitel, CyberNet, Castles Technology, SZZT

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global POS Terminals Market”

146- Number of Tables and Figures.

111- Pages.

