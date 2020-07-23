High Resolution Capability to Drive Global Monochrome Display Adapter Market by 2023

Market Overview

A monochrome display refers to a type of CRT computer monitor which are widely used in several applications such as computerized cash register systems. The global Monochrome Display Adapter Market is anticipated to garner a market valuation of USD 218.3 million by the end of the estimate period. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their latest analysis of the global Monochrome Display Adapter Market have suggested that the market is anticipated to witness an approximate CAGR of 13% between 2017-2023. High resolution capability and low cost of the display are some of the primary stimulants of the market. These displays provide single color pictures and are a popular technology in the gaming industry utilized to display vector graphic image in high resolution. Such high-resolution capability and fast processing of display images are some of the significant factors contributing to the ascension observed in the market.

With advancements in technology, the monochrome display techniques are gradually witnessing a shift in focus towards full-color display. Even though full color display offers high resolution images, increasing costs of full color display, as compared to monochrome display are anticipated to pose as a hindrance in the growth of the global monochrome display technology market.

Market Segmentation

The global monochrome displays market is segmented, by MRFR, on the basis of type, display type, end-user, and region. Based on screen type, the market is segmented into white screen, green screen, and amber screen. The green screen segment captured the largest share of the market at the beginning of the forecast period. It is also anticipated to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on display type, the market is segmented into CRT display, LED display, and LCD display. The CRT segment dominated the global Monochrome Display Adapter Market at the beginning of the review period. Alternatively, the LCD segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the review period.

Based on end-user, the global Monochrome Display Adapter Market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, gaming, manufacturing, and medical. The medical segment held the largest share of the market at the beginning of the forecast period and is also anticipated to ascend at the highest CAGR through such conjecture period.

Key Players

Some noteworthy players influencing the global Monochrome Display Adapter Market include Eizo Corporation (Japan), Richardson Electronics Ltd. (US), Blaze display technology Co. Ltd. (China), Microtips Technology LLC (US), Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd. (China), Ampronix Inc. (US), JVC Kenwood Corporation (Japan), and Shelly Inc (US).

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global Monochrome Display Adapter Market is studied for the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America seized the largest share of the market in 2017. The regional market is also anticipated to witness fast-paced growth during the forecast period. Various factors contributing to such upscaling of the market include high adoption of advanced technology and early adoption of the same in the region. Further, a large market for display controllers in the region coupled with burgeoning adoption of LCD and graphic monitors in various sectors is also having a positive impact on market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to ascend at the highest CAGR over the conjecture period. The region is estimated to garner quick growth owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and several initiatives undertaken by the government. Moreover, an influential presence of several leading monochrome display manufacturers in China is another factor fostering sizeable growth of the market.

