Phytosterols Market Segmented by Type, Size, Share, Function, Formulation, Application, Forecast To 2023

Phytosterols Market Overview

Growing demand for supplements and food products prepared from plant sources useful for preventing cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and other body weight-related disorders has uplifted the demand for phytosterols. Among all, the beta-sitosterol is being a majorly used ingredient in the preparation of food and supplements. Increasing prevalence of diseases, for instance, cardiac arrest, artery blockage, obesity, and many others has increased the application of phytosterols in various industries such as dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and functional food & beverages.

Global Phytosterols Market help in reduction and management of body weight and prevent disorders like cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and unnecessary body fat deposition. Continuously increasing obesity and other body weight related issues across the globe have turned up an opportunity for supplements and functional food and beverage industry to include plant-derived ingredients in their products, which is driving the growth of the phytosterols market.

Key manufacturers are emphasizing on new product development in order to enhance the customer base. Apart from that, the key players are promoting their products through advertisements in television and social media, which, in turn, is escalating the phytosterols demand. The global phytosterols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players

The Major Players in The Phytosterols Market

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bunge Ltd. (U.S.)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Raisio Plc. (Finland)

Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Gustav Parmentier Handeslgesellschaft GmbH (Germany)

Arboris, LLC (U.S.)

Danone (France)

Regional Analysis

The Global Phytosterols Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the global market followed by North America. Europe is accounted for a greater consumption of phytosterols in supplements and food preparations owing to increasing rates of obese population and other cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the high demand for phytosterols in functional food & beverages industry is a significant driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, owing to increasing consumer awareness and high demand for functional food & beverages supplemented with plant-derived products in Asia Pacific countries such as India and China, the phytosterols market is expected to grow at a steady pace. However, stringent regulations in the developed economies of North America and Europe region are expected to restrain the market growth in these regions.

