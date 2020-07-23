Population Health Management Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Component (Services and Software)

Population health management (PHM) is the practice of classifying groups of individuals, which helps in maintaining & improving health conditions of these groups. PHM is a patient friendly platform which supports in managing treatment costs by providing better cost efficient alternatives. In addition, the platform also helps payers and providers to manage risks associated with reimbursement policies. In the recent years, the healthcare system has largely become patient centric. Population health management simplifies risk stratification, care coordination, patient communication and data aggregation hence enabling better patient care management.

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Population Health Management Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Population Health Management Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

What’s Included in Population Health Management Market Report:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Population Health Management Market Players:

The report focuses on leading Population Health Management industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

Cigna.

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation.

McKesson Corporation

Health Catalyst

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ZeOmega

Optum, Inc.

Population Health Management Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

