High Demand for Worklife Flexibility to Prompt BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends” report, discusses different variables that can control the market growth. The global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends value was recorded at USD 39.04 billion in 2017. As per MRFR study, the global market of BYOD and enterprise mobility is expected to reach a valuation of USD 94.41 billion by 2023. The BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends can expand at 15.86% CAGR across the forecast period. The rise in demand for job flexibility amidst the hectic work culture is expected to prompt the expansion of the BYOD & enterprise mobility market. BYOD and enterprise mobility solution enables employees to access their personal devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops for executing professional tasks. Productivity surge, increased employee satisfaction, and reduction of hardware costs are advantages offered by BYOD solution among enterprises. These are likely to cast a positive impact on the market growth. IT and other security challenges can impede the expansion of the BYOD and enterprise market growth. However, improving global economy strength, increase in urban populace, and surge in employment rate due to rapid industrialization are factors that are only adding momentum to the BYOD and enterprise market.

MRFR profiled reputed BYOD and enterprise mobility developers. They are; Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Infosys Limited (India), Blackberry Limited (Canada), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), IBM Corporation (US), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Honeywell International (US), AT&T (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Capgemini (Germany), HCL Technologies (India), and Accenture (US).

The global BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends is studied by software, service, deployment, security, and end-user.

The software-based segments of the market are application management, device management, email management, data management, telecom expense management, and others.

The security-based segments of the market are application security, device security, network security, content security, multiple-user management, and identity access management.

The service-based segments of the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends are managed and professional services.

The deployment, the BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends are cloud and on-premise.

The end-users-based segments of the market are automobile, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, IT & telecom, transportation, healthcare, logistics, and others. The BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends is expected to experience exponential growth due to the rise in adoption of BYOD and cloud-based services in SMEs. Moreover, the adoption of BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions across healthcare and life sciences and energy and utility can prompt the expansion of the global market.

North America BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends surge can be attributed to the rise in cloud-based applications across industries. MRFR revealed that North America BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends can secure the largest share of the global market. Asia Pacific BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends can expand at a considerable rate in the review period. The rapid adoption of industrial BYOD and enterprise mobility trends can impel the regional market. Europe BYOD And Enterprise Mobility Market Trends can experience rapid expansion due to the rise in the use of mobile devices for profession.

Companies that deals in BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions are dedicated to provide better device security and management solutions that can enhance performance of end-users. Key marketers are adopting different strategies to draw organic traffic and are investing in research undertakings to development and launch new products. Diversification of product line, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions are other type of methods that are expected to boost the expansion of the market.

