Smartphones with 3D holographic technology to Drive Mobile 3D Glass Market Ahead: MRFR

The global Mobile 3D Glass Market is cementing its foothold with an impressive growth during the forecast period (2017-2023), asserts Market Research Future in its comprehensive study. 3D glass is a resultant product f leading-edge technology and is highly preferable in watching reality and virtual reality mainly in smartphones.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market are noted as Lens Technology (China), CPT Technology (Group) Co Ltd (China), Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co., Ltd (China), Shenzhen O-film Tech (China), Triumph Science & Technology Co Ltd (China), JiangXi Holitech Technology Co., Ltd (China), G-TECH Optoelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Corning Inc (U.S.), Dongguan RBD Technology Co., Ltd (China), BYD Electronic Company Limited (China), and Henan Comyoung Electronics Co., Ltd (China).

Overview

Smartphones with a touch display panel are growing exponentially at present. The touch displays are generally are covered with glass that is made of high-quality fiber or plastic which protects the mobile display and the touch system. The glasses are found in the form of 2D, 2.5D, and 3D rendering the shape of the glass, and it is coated with the display system. The market for the 3D glass is propelling with backing of a lot of factors, which has been covered in this study. With a strong feeling of three-dimensional, 3D glass is known for having a perfect surface fit, more display area, more aesthetic and symmetrical.

Market Segmentation

The Mobile 3D Glass Market globally has been segmented by elements such as type, application, and production material.

In terms of type, the market includes 3D display glass, and 3D back cover glass.

In terms of application, the market includes smartphones, wearable device, televisions, virtual reality headset, and many more.

In terms of the production material, the market has been segmented into the glass substrate, polishing material, coating material, and many others.

Industry News

Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, Coolpad, and Xiaomi have launched mid and high-end smartphones applied with a 3D glass.

Apple also launched iPhone8, iPhone8 Plus, and iPhone X where OLED+3D dual-curved glass was used, that has a new push to the 3D glass manufacturing industry.

Market Drivers & Trends

The Mobile 3D Glass Market id gaining prominence owing to the purpose of the providing optimum level of protection of displays, which is posing as one of the significant factors and is considered with utmost priority. With the factor of utmost protection of display and touch system, smartphone manufacturers are inspiring touch panel providers to manufacture more of improved cover glass shapes and designs. The 3D glass finds its significant applications in smartphones, which is taking the market towards positive growth in the coming years.

Smartphones have impacted lives adversely as it has covered all the elements of life like entertainment, banking, professional work, business, and whatnot. Most of the population has also put their trust in devices that would help them in cores of life. Different smartphone brands entering the competitive field of electronics to explore possibilities of production of innovative 3D glass. With this, another major factor driving the market are accounted to be its use in smartphone-based with augmented reality and virtual reality headsets that involve 3D holographic technology into smartphones. In the latest, 3D holographic technology has become one of its kind popular, and many businesses are competing with other existing one to grab the major portion of the market. These are driving the market to scale high valuation over the assessment period.

As an add-on, huge investment made by key players and business entities in research and development for producing efficient 3D glass can also be considered as a market trigger for the next five years of expansion. In this line, it is the AR smartphone and headphones that are getting a considerable amount of traction and are having a substantial opportunity to the global Mobile 3D Glass Market expansion.

Detailed Regional Outlook

The region-wise study of the Mobile 3D Glass Market is done among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Among these, North America is leading the global market of 3D glass with substantial revenue. The region has invested heavily in the sector, and countries such as Canada and the United States have the maximum penetration of high-end smartphones which is presumed to drive the market remarkably. The region also has high tendency to adopt technology, and with the rising disposable income, people are able to purchase smartphones and 3D glasses, which gives the market a high boost. People like to watch their interests in smartphones having the technology by resolution, display, and quality, offering the Mobile 3D Glass Market a growth opportunity.

The APAC market is leading the global Mobile 3D Glass Market with the highest CAGR. As the region is the hub of smartphone manufacturers, this has turned out to be the most significant force for the market to expand itself in the coming years. Many companies like Apple and Samsung are operating ion this region and have already installed 3D glass on their high-end smartphones, which gives a substantial boost to the market. Lastly, the factor such as mounting smartphone penetration in countries like India, China, and parts of South East Asia have much supported the market to expand substantially during the forecast period.

